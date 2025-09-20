Gachagua calls out President Ruto’s irony on tribalism

MACHAKOS, Kenya Sept 20 – Democratic Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto over what he perceives as a disrespectful attitude toward the people of Ukambani.

Gachagua highlighted the recent dismissal of former Ketraco CEO John Mativo, a prominent figure from Ukambani, followed by the President’s swift visit to Machakos County.

Gachagua described the move as disrespectful and indicative of a contemptuous attitude toward the Ukambani community.

He emphasized that dismissing one of their own and replacing him with someone from Ruto’s community reflects tribal bias that undermines national unity.

“It is very disrespectful for the President to sack a competent leader from Ukambani and replace him with his tribesmen. Such actions show outright disrespect and disdain for the community,” Gachagua stated.

He further criticized President Ruto’s stance on tribalism, pointing out the “irony” of the President speaking against tribalism while practicing it himself.

Gachagua argued that such contradictions undermine efforts to foster inclusivity and unity among Kenyans.

Addressing the ongoing development challenges in Ukambani, Gachagua called on Ruto to take responsibility for the region’s progress.

“It is the President’s duty to develop Ukambani. Who is blocking him from delivering development to the people? The community only asks for fair treatment and equitable distribution of resources,” he asserted.

Gachagua made these remarks at Calvary Church in Mutituni, Machakos Town Constituency, during the ordination of 21 pastors.

In response to Ruto’s recent comment suggesting that the opposition lacks the brains to foster development, Gachagua fired back,

“Yes, they may lack the brains for theft, corruption, lies, and extrajudicial killings, but they are the ones fighting for the rights of the people and standing against the misuse of power.”

His sentiments were echoed by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other opposition leaders, who condemned the President’s approach and called for respect and fairness toward Ukambani and its people