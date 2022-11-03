Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro elected Budgets and Appropriations committee chairman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been elected as chairman of the influential Budgets and Appropriations committee.
Nyoro will be deputised by Teso South MP Mary Emase.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has appointed Bernice Sialaal Lemedeket as the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service.(NPS) Chief of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has welcomed the signing of an agreement by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised to reward Kenyans who record and report illegal dumping within the county. While...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says that he will not ban the importation of second-hand...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2- Members of Parliament have begun the quest to reinforce the National Government Constituency Dvelopment fund in the constitution. In the...
MERU, Nairobi, Nov 2 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza says the much-hyped reconciliation meeting with Members of her County Assembly has been postponed indefinitely....
NYERI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms team has called upon Kenyans to air their views and recommendation on...