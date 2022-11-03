Connect with us

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. /COURTESY.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro elected Budgets and Appropriations committee chairman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been elected as chairman of the influential Budgets and Appropriations committee.

Nyoro will be deputised by Teso South MP Mary Emase.

