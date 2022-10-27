Connect with us

Musalia Mudavadi during vetting for Chief Cabinet Secretary Post. /COURTESY

Kenya

Mudavadi formally assumes Prime Cabinet Secretary post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Musalia Mudavadi has formally assumed the post of Prime Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s Administration after swearing in.

Mudavadi is among 22 Cabinet Secretaries who were sworn in Thursday at State House, Nairobi following their appointment by President William Ruto yesterday.

He will now occupy the third highest office after that of the President and Deputy President.

He’s functions will include overseeing national projects being implemented by other ministries among others

