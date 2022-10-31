Connect with us

CS Mvurya to prioritise policy development, digital licensing as he takes over Mining docket

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime will prioritize developing policies and strengthening legislation in order to tap the assets within the sector.

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for the ministry Salim Mvurya said the move is aimed at revitalising the sector which has great potential to prosper the nation economically.

Mvurya pledged to work closely with Parliament to introduce legislation that will strengthen the a current Mining Act was passed in 2016.

“I agree with my predecessor Monica Juma that Kenyans prosperity is in this ministry.I want to assure we will be working with stakeholders to organise this docket of Mining,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary promised to digitize licensing of miners so as to curb the delays in the manual process and malpratices.

“We will seek to provide our local miners and government information on the value of minerals in this country,” he said.

Mvurya was speaking at the Ministry Headquarters at Petroleum and Mining headquarters Towers, where he assumed office from the outgoing Mining CS Monica Juma.

This is a newly formed docket that will also enable the country to fully harness the benefits of the marine environment.

On Mining and Blue Economy, Mvurya stated that he will focus on creating a conducive environment for deep sea fishing that has not been exploited in the country’s economic zone.

“We will be working towards making our local fishermen as well as the government so that we can have a designed landing sites that are equipped,” he said.

