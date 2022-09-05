Parliament to hold first sitting on Thursday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the first sittings of both the National Assembly and Senate on Thursday at 9.00am.

This will precede the swearing in of 349 Members of Parliament (MPs) which include 47 woman county representatives and 12 nominated MPs.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defiance Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 am,” read the gazette notice.

“Article 126(2) of the Constitution provides that “whenever a new House is elected, the President, by notice in the Gazette, shall appoint the place and date for the first sitting of the new House, which shall be not more than thirty days after the election.”

The Head of State is required under Article 126 (2) of the Constitution to declare the first sitting via a gazette notice for the first sitting of the new House within 30 days after elections.

During the first sitting of the House, the Clerk of the National Assembly shall administer the Oath or Affirmation of Office to members-elect present in accordance with Article 74 of the Constitution and Standing Orders 3 of the National Assembly Standing Orders.

This will be followed by the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly at the same sitting.

With the battle to consolidate numbers still ongoing, Bungoma Senator and former Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetangula (Kenya Kwanza) and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) have emerged as likely contenders for the House Speakership.

The party or coalition with majority of legislators will have its way in the election of the Speaker. Wetangula has already confirmed that he is ready to take up the post and would resign as Bungoma Senator to pave way for a by-election.

Wetangula said that the deal was bound by their Kenya Kwanza power-sharing agreement.

“I am going to be the third in command of the country. I pray to God that he gives me the wisdom to lead the National Assembly and coordinate well with the Senate. We will bring good laws to this country, advocate for pro-people budgets and ensure that Kenya will never be the same again,” he stated on August 13.

Ruto has been busy receiving new entrants to his Kenya Kwanza coalition, including candidates who won on independent tickets.