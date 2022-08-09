Voting suspended in Eldas constituency due to security concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Voting has been suspended in areas of Eldas constituency in Wajir County due to security concerns after gunfire incident that stalled ballot materials transportation.

IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said the incident impeded the dispatching of the ballot materials hence the electorate were not able to exercise their democratic right by the opening of the polling station.

“During the gunfire the election officials remain trapped as they prepared to dispatch the ballot materials to polling station,” she stated. “Elections has been adjourned and it will continue once the matter has been resolved.”

In Dadaab constituency, security concerns has hampered with the commencement of voting in four polling stations which include Maguto Barkim, Bahajo Borhol, Kotkot Borhol.

“The polling stations are yet to be opened the commission is in consultation with security officials to address the issues raised,” Cherera said.

Road accident involving a presiding officer and two clerks in Kolakol ward ,Turkana Central constituency who have since been replaced to ensure the voting exercise continue as planned.

“The three were rushed to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged .They have been replaced to allow them to recarbrate,”the vice chair stated.