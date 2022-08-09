Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 1, 2022 | IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera addresses a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi/IEBC

August Elections

Voting suspended in Eldas constituency due to security concerns

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Voting has been suspended in areas of Eldas constituency in Wajir County due to security concerns after gunfire incident that stalled ballot materials transportation.

IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said the incident impeded the dispatching of the ballot materials hence the electorate were not able to exercise their democratic right by the opening of the polling station.

 “During the gunfire the election officials remain trapped as they prepared to dispatch the ballot materials to polling station,” she stated. “Elections has been adjourned and it will continue once the matter has been resolved.”

In Dadaab constituency, security concerns has hampered with the commencement of voting in four polling stations which include Maguto  Barkim, Bahajo Borhol, Kotkot Borhol.

“The polling stations are yet to be opened the commission is in consultation with security officials to address the issues raised,” Cherera said.

Road accident involving a presiding officer and two clerks in Kolakol ward ,Turkana Central constituency who have since been replaced to ensure the voting exercise continue as planned.

“The three were rushed to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged .They have been replaced to allow them to recarbrate,”the vice chair stated.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir confident of retaining seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Incumbent Lang’ata Constituency Member of National Assembly Nixon Korir has exuded confidence of retaining his seat in the ongoing...

20 mins ago

August Elections

IEBC allows use of manual voters register in 5 constituencies due to technology failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allowed the usual of the Manual Voters Register in select areas...

42 mins ago

August Elections

6.5mn Kenyans had voted by noon – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Some 6.5 million voters have so far voted as of Tuesday noon in the ongoing exercise of Kenya’s General...

55 mins ago

World

Wacjakoyah and his wife Meller Luchiri

NAIROBI, Kenya August 9 – Here is Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wacjakoya and his wife Meller Luchiri when they turned up to...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Wajackoyah: Let IEBC fix this KIEMS kit mess, so many of us yet to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya and many of his supporters were yet to vote more than 6...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Woman who travelled from US to vote turned away due to missing name

KISII, Kenya, Aug 9 – A voter in Kisii has expressed her grievances after travelling from the United States to come and vote only...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Kenyans vote in droves in close-fought election race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Kenyans lined up before dawn to vote in a high-stakes election Tuesday, with the East African powerhouse on edge...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wanyonyi confident of Westlands MP victory despite 3-hour voting delay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Incumbent Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi is confident of victory despite a long delay that saw him wait...

2 hours ago