0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Raila Odinga’s arrival at Old Kibra Primary School caused a stand-off, with thousands of voters abandoning queues to escort him for over two kilometers from the main road.

Odinga was accompanied by his wife Ida, with a convoy of ten vehicles amid tight security which was overwhelmed by his supporters.

See photos below:

Thousands of Raila Odinga supporters escort him to Old Kibra Primary School where he voted on August 9, 2022.