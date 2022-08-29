Connect with us

Treasury loaded Sh9 billion into the Fund which is the Judiciary’s half-year budget for 2022/2023/FILE

ELECTION PETITIONS

Religious Leaders Ask Kenyans to Accept Supreme Court Ruling

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 29 – Religious leaders in the country have urged Kenyans to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on presidential petitions contesting President-Elect William Ruto’s victory whose hearing is set to commence Tuesday.

The religious leaders drawn from eight different denominations who converged at the Ufungamano House Monday lauded Kenyans for upholding peace and maintaining calm before, during, and after the August 9 polls.

The interdenominational community drawn from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), and Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) appealed to Kenyans to maintain peace as the legal proceedings at the Country’s Apex Court get underway.

“We call on all Kenyans to wait until the Supreme Court processes the petitions, keeping in mind the wisdom of Proverbs 18: 17 In a lawsuit the first to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines,” they said in a joint statement.

Others include the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, Hindu Council of Kenya, Association of Member Episcopal Conference of East and Central Africa and Organisation of African Instituted Churches.

They further called on the Supreme Court judges to ensure Justice prevails taking cognizance of the centrality of the Presidential Poll petitions to democracy.

“We encourage you to undertake your duty with utmost good faith, fairness, impartiality and public trust, keeping in mind the words recorded in the holy scriptures: Verily, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice. Excellent is that which Allah instructs you. Verily, Allah is ever hearing and seeing. (Surat An-Nisa 4: 58),” they said.

They lauded the Presidential Candidates for upholding national cohesion and expressing support for rule of law after the declaration of polls.

