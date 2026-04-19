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ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos
ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos
ODM linda mwananch faction leaders Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino and others.

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

ODM Linda Mwananchi holds rally at Nakuru’s Mazembe Griunds

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – The ODM Linda Mwananchi faction is slated to resume their consultative tours with a rally in Nakuru.

According to social media posts by ODM Secretary-General Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, the programme will begin with a church service at Kivumbuni PAG Church in Nakuru Town East from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

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This will be followed by a “Mega Rally” at Mazembe Grounds in Nakuru Town West, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Sifuna led grouping is opposed to the push by Party Leader Oburu Oginga to back President William Ruto’s reelection in 2027.

Linda Mwananchi has already held rallies in Busia Kitengela, Kakamega, Narok, and Mombasa.

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