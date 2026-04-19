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Israel-Iran War

USS Rushmore conducts blockade operations in Arabian Sea: U.S. Central Command

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WASHINGTON, Apr 18 – The U.S. Central Command said on Saturday that dock landing ship USS Rushmore is conducting blockade operations in the Arabian Sea.

Earlier Saturday, it said on social media that a guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney is patrolling regional waters in support of the blockade operations.

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Meanwhile, an amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans is monitoring shipping.

The move came as the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked since Saturday evening and will not reopen until the United States lifts its naval blockade on the waterway.

On Friday, both Washington and Tehran confirmed that the strait had been completely open for all commercial vessels.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. naval blockade would “remain in full force.” In response, Iran warned of closing the strategic waterway again if the U.S. blockade continues.

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