Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga.

August Elections

Raila rejects presidential results declared by Chebukati

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has rejected the presidential results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga stated that the figures announced by Chebukati were “null and void and must be quashed by a court of law.”

“In our view there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect. What we saw yesterday was a traversing and blatant disregard of the law of Kenya,” he stated.

More to follow….

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kinyua says country peaceful, urges Kenyans to resume business

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 16 – The National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) says the country remains peaceful and secure a day after the declaration of...

59 mins ago

August Elections

LSK to appoint lawyer for slain IEBC staff’s family to aid probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will appoint a lawyer to the family of the slain Independent Electoral and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenyan women make history with record election wins

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 16 – Kenyans have elected a record number of women to positions of power in this month’s polls, with the list...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Jittery Kenya waits to hear from Raila after disputed vote

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 16 – Jittery Kenyans were waiting Tuesday to hear from president-elect William Ruto’s defeated rival Raila Odinga, with many speculating he...

2 hours ago

World

KAA says airport operations going on despite strike notice by staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) says airport operations are going on as usual despite the strike notice given by...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Did Uhuru’s backing hand Raila a poisoned chalice

As Odinga marches yet again into the familiar territory of the opposition after becoming the official opposition leader from 2013 to 2017, and briefly...

3 hours ago

World

Gladys Wanga urges Azimio supporters to pray for Raila after presidential race loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Incoming Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga has urged Azimio La Umoja supporters to pray for presidential candidate Raila Odinga...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Supreme Court ready for presidential petitions

The Supreme Court has made elaborate plans to receive any petition against Monday’s declaration by the electoral commission on final presidential results. The results...

4 hours ago