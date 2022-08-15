Karua says all ready for Bomas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua declared Monday, she was ready to go to Bomas even as anxiety grew among supporters of two major political factions on who the winner of the August 9 presidential election is.

All ready for Bomas — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) August 15, 2022

Even though there was no word from her principal Odinga whose home in Karen largely remained quiet, leaders allied to his main competitor William Ruto showed him preparing and chatting heartily with other leaders.

The electoral commission said Monday it was preparing to announce final results at 3pm.