Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Martha Karua campaigns in Nanyuki days after Raila Odinga named her his running mate for the August 9, presidential election. /May 23, 2022.

2022 ELECTIONS

Karua says all ready for Bomas

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua declared Monday, she was ready to go to Bomas even as anxiety grew among supporters of two major political factions on who the winner of the August 9 presidential election is.

Even though there was no word from her principal Odinga whose home in Karen largely remained quiet, leaders allied to his main competitor William Ruto showed him preparing and chatting heartily with other leaders.

The electoral commission said Monday it was preparing to announce final results at 3pm.

IEBC to declare presidential results at 3pm
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kenya set to learn outcome of tight election race

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 15 – Kenya will on Monday learn the outcome of its closely-fought presidential election after a long wait for results that...

6 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to declare presidential results at 3pm

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – The electoral commission said it will announce final results of the presidential election at 3pm Monday. The results will...

14 mins ago

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Ruto prepares to go to Bomas for Presidential results announcement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – As Kenyans waited with bated breath for the announcement of Presidential results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

34 mins ago

August Elections

Presidential agents summoned by IEBC to verify tabulated results in Form 34C

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Presidential agents from both the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have been summoned by the...

43 mins ago

August Elections

Kisumu traders close shops to await presidential results announcement

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 – It was an ecstatic moment in Kisumu as traders closed shops to await the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Wajackoyah arrives at Bomas for final announcement

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah came third in the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

2 hours ago

August Elections

We will accept whoever is announced as President, Kisumu residents say

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A section of Kisumu residents have committed to accept the outcome of the Presidential results due to be announced...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NCIC urges Kenyans to maintain peace after presidential results declaration

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called on Kenyans to uphold peace even after the announcement of the presidential...

2 hours ago