Dozens of guests at Bomas for the announcement of the presidential results following the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to declare presidential results at 3pm

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – The electoral commission said it will announce final results of the presidential election at 3pm Monday.

The results will be announced by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who is the Returning Officer of the Presidential election.

All indications showed Deputy President William Ruto who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is the winner, followed by Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja coalition based on a tally so far released by the commission and other independent institutions like the media.

However, both teams remained optimistic Monday saying there set to be announced winner.

Ruto ahead of Raila as IEBC prepares to declare final results
