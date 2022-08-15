IEBC to declare presidential results at 3pm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – The electoral commission said it will announce final results of the presidential election at 3pm Monday.

The results will be announced by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who is the Returning Officer of the Presidential election.

All indications showed Deputy President William Ruto who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is the winner, followed by Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja coalition based on a tally so far released by the commission and other independent institutions like the media.

However, both teams remained optimistic Monday saying there set to be announced winner.