Sakaja opens up on why he didn’t finish Actuarial Science degree at UoN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has revealed that he was ashamed and shy to finish his degree course in Actuarial Science at the University of Nairobi when his financial fortunes changed.

The Nairobi Senator admitted on Friday that he struggled to pay his university fees and at fourth year when he had failed some two units he opted to defer his studies.

“I was too shy and embarrassed to go back to class simple as that but that does not mean that I do not have that knowledge,” he said during an interview on Spice FM.

While narrating his struggles, Sakaja disclosed that to make ends meet he became a chauffeur to former President the late Mwai Kibaki during the 2007 campaigns.

“I was really struggling to sort things out. Not all of us had scholarships and the ability to pay fees,” he said, adding that over time, he had already made inroads into the sphere of politics and made connections that later catapulted him to success.

“We became quite close with President Kibaki as he depended on me on a few things. I played a central role towards the end of the election and in the beginning of the fresh year I met with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

It was at this point that Sakaja opted to enroll in an online course at Team University in Uganda in 2012 where he pursued his Bachelor of Science in Management course as a distant learner until 2017.

“Everything is above board and I have nothing to hide,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He stated that the institution did not require him to physically attend the lectures.

Amidst the persecution and onslaught to stop his gubernatorial bid, Sakaja has, however, exuded confidence that he will be on the ballot in the August polls.

“As a leader, you should never fear not to be misunderstood, if your conscious is clear and you are doing the right thing keep your eyes on the prize and so I choose to remain focused,” he said.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) on Thursday for the second time revoked Sakaja’s degree on grounds that their counterparts in Uganda had disowned it.

The Nairobi Senator has, however, downplayed the revocation noting that “I understand too well that this is politics and I know the game too well”.

“Masinde Muliro once said that when you get into leadership or politics, be ready to be arrested, go bankrupt or even die so this is nothing and I have been ready for it and I am ready because I know the cost and the journey it takes. No one has had it easy,” he said.

Sakaja regretted that it was unfortunate the Commission is being used to settle political scores with the sole aim of locking him out from contesting in August.

He claimed that the latest onslaught by his critics is aimed at preventing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from gazetting his name.

“Nairobians are not immature and they can make their own decisions and ultimately their decision is what will count,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Friday, the High Court declined to issue orders to stop IEBC from printing ballot papers for the Nairobi gubernatorial election pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by a petitioner.

The tribunal of the electoral commission had earlier dismissed a petition that sought to block Sakaja from vying over the authenticity of his Ugandan degree.

But even with the ongoing drama, Sakaja noted that “it’s been a blessing in disguise” and acknowledged that his critics are making him popular.

Sakaja is set to unveil his manifesto on July 10, 2022.