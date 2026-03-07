Mudavadi Pledges Urgent Action After Deadly Nairobi Floods

Connect with us

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured Nairobians that he is spearheading ‘urgent and coordinated action’ to address gaps that led to Friday’s flooding in Nairobi following heavy rains that has left 23 people dead.

Mudavadi who chairs an intergovernmental steering committee between City Hall and State House said he is deeply concerned by the incapacities saying it highlighted went the need for stronger collaboration between the National Government and City Hall to improve service delivery and protect residents.

“The flooding witnessed in parts of Nairobi is deeply concerning, unacceptable and calls for urgent, decisive action,” Mudavadi said.

His statement comes on the back of deadly overnight floods that has left a trail of death and destruction in several parts of Nairobi

The Kenya Metrological Department had warned of intense rainfall in early March, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying parts of the city as drainage systems struggle to cope with the volume of water.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones and wished a quick recovery to those injured following the floods reported in several areas across the capital.

Mudavadi said the government will in the coming days intensify efforts to clear blocked drainage systems and restore proper water flow to prevent further flooding.

He noted that Nairobi remains a key regional hub and must be maintained as a clean, safe and well-managed city.

The initiative aims to restore Nairobi’s reputation as the “Green City in the Sun” and position it as a clean, organised and globally competitive city in Africa.

