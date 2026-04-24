Sakaja Faces Fresh Storm Over Nairobi Lands Docket Reshuffle

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 24-Nairobi South MCA and Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Waithera Chege has issued Governor Johnson Sakaja with a 24-hour ultimatum to reverse a controversial reshuffle in the county executive, escalating a simmering political dispute over control of the influential Lands docket.

The contention is Sakaja’s decision to reassign County Chief Officer for Lands Cecilia Koigu to the ICT and Infrastructure docket, replacing her with Dr. Machel Waikenda, who previously served in Mobility and Agriculture.

The changes were announced in an internal communication from the Governor’s office dated April 24, 2026, as part of a broader reorganization of Nairobi County’s executive leadership.

Chege has sharply criticised the move, describing it as suspicious, ill-timed, and potentially detrimental to the management of one of the county’s most sensitive and strategic departments.

“The Lands docket is not a political experiment. It is the backbone of Nairobi’s planning and development framework. Any reckless changes in leadership threaten the integrity of land governance in this city,” she said.

She warned that the transfer risks disrupting ongoing reforms and weakening oversight in a sector that remains central to Nairobi’s urban planning, development approvals, zoning enforcement, and land administration.

As one of the most critical departments in county government, the Lands docket oversees functions that directly affect investors, developers, homeowners, and ordinary residents.

It also sits at the heart of Nairobi’s efforts to tackle illegal developments, streamline approvals, and address longstanding land disputes that have historically plagued the capital.

Chege argued that abrupt or unexplained leadership changes could erode institutional memory and undermine systems that are already under immense pressure.

“Frequent and unexplained reshuffles weaken enforcement structures and create uncertainty at a time when Nairobi needs stability, consistency, and accountability in land governance,” she said.

The South MCA further alleged that the reshuffle may be driven by undisclosed interests, raising concerns about transparency in a department that has often been dogged by allegations of irregular allocations, questionable approvals, and land grabbing.

While she stopped short of providing specific evidence, her remarks are likely to intensify scrutiny over the motivations behind the governor’s decision.

“This is a direct ultimatum. Nairobi residents deserve clarity and accountability on how and why critical positions in the Lands docket are being altered without transparency,” Chege said.

She demanded the immediate reinstatement of Koigu, arguing that her removal from the Lands department could derail continuity in ongoing programmes and reforms.

Failure by the governor to reverse the decision within 24 hours, Chege warned, would prompt the County Assembly to initiate what she termed as “firm oversight action,” setting the stage for a potential confrontation between the legislative and executive arms of Nairobi County.