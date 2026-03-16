Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the plan will take effect immediately/CFM

CITY HALL

City Hall mandates 48-hour action plan in govt-backed flood response

City Hall initiates government-backed 48-hour flood response plan to assess infrastructure damage, unblock drainage, repair water pipelines, and prevent disease outbreaks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 — The Implementation Committee on the Cooperation Agreement between the National Government and Nairobi City County has directed an immediate, coordinated response to the ongoing flooding in the capital.

The committee on Monday ordered key agencies to develop a comprehensive 48-hour action plan to address damaged infrastructure and blocked drainage systems.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking after the meeting, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the plan will take effect immediately.

“Under the immediate response plan, infrastructure agencies have been tasked with conducting a joint assessment of flood damage and submitting a costed recovery plan within 48 hours, focusing on heavily affected road corridors and drainage systems across the city,” Sakaja said.

The meeting brought together Principal Secretaries and senior officials from national and county agencies, including KURA, KeNHA, KeRRA, NEMA, the Water Resources Authority, and the National Treasury.

Technical teams were also instructed to map flood-prone areas across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties, identify blocked drainage systems, and prioritise de-silting and road repairs to reduce further flooding during the ongoing rainy season.

“In addition, a multi-agency taskforce has been ordered to intensify enforcement and recovery of riparian and floodplain areas to restore the natural flow of rivers and reduce recurrent flooding in vulnerable neighbourhoods,” Sakaja added.

Damaged water lines

Authorities also reported that the major water transmission pipeline along Outer Ring Road, which was damaged by floods, has been repaired, restoring water supply to Buruburu, Kariobangi, Dandora, and parts of Mathare.

Repairs on distribution lines serving Kiambiu and Korogocho are ongoing.

Meanwhile, county public health teams have been deployed to prevent disease outbreaks.

Over 300 households and sanitation facilities have been disinfected, more than 4,000 household water treatment supplies distributed, and 30 schools in flood-affected areas sanitized, safeguarding around 3,800 students.

Governor Sakaja emphasised that the single-window implementation approach between national and county governments will accelerate recovery efforts and streamline resource mobilisation.

The committee is scheduled to reconvene on March 19 to review progress on the 48-hour implementation report and ensure that the resolutions translate into tangible action on the ground.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto activates multi-agency response as floods hit parts of Kenya

Ruto says the government has activated a multi-agency response as heavy rains and floods threaten lives across Kenya.

1 day ago

Kenya

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Nairobi again

Heavy rains triggered Nairobi floods, leaving roads submerged and traffic disrupted as the Kenya Red Cross rescued 13 people.

1 day ago

County News

Memorial service set for veteran aqua rescuer Samuel Wangila

A memorial service will be held in Nairobi for veteran Kenya Red Cross aqua rescuer Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, who died during a rescue mission...

4 days ago

Kenya

Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

Sakaja said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

5 days ago

County News

Ombudsman demands explanation over prolonged Ngumo Nera water shortage

The Office of the Ombudsman has demanded that NCWSC explain the prolonged water shortage in Ngumo Nera Estate, Nairobi, citing residents’ constitutional rights, public...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto signs National Infrastructure Fund law at breakfast meeting graced by investors

President Ruto signs the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Bill 2026 into law, mobilising Sh5 trillion for strategic projects with strict governance and anti-misappropriation measures.

March 9, 2026

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON HANSEN: When Patronage Replaces Competence, Disasters Become Inevitable

Many Kenyans enter county service with the best of intentions—to serve their communities and apply their professional expertise to local challenges. Yet they quickly...

March 9, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi bears brunt of weekend downpours as floods sweep across the city

Heavy rains in Nairobi and across Kenya have claimed 42 lives and displaced over 50,000 people. Meteorologists warn of continuing floods as authorities coordinate...

March 9, 2026