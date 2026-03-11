Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has lauded the rollout of the LiquorPay online system, describing it as a major step in sealing revenue leakages and simplifying liquor business licensing in the city.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of the county’s Business and Hustler Opportunities sector, the Nairobi County Government chief said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

“The LiquorPay system continues to help seal revenue leakages in liquor business licensing. We have also seen an increase in licence uptake in the month of February, with over 1,000 additional licences issued, which is a significant improvement just a month after the launch of the LiquorPay system,” Sakaja said.

The Business and Hustler Opportunities department recently introduced LiquorPay, a digital payment platform that allows liquor businesses to apply for and obtain their licences online, eliminating bureaucracy and streamlining the process.

County Executive Committee Member for Business and Hustler Opportunities, Anastacia Nyalita, alongside Chief Officer Lydia Mathia, said the platform has made it easier for entrepreneurs to start and operate liquor businesses.

“You don’t have to pay anyone to process registration for you. LiquorPay is a fully digital platform that allows business owners to apply and pay for liquor licences online without physically visiting county offices,” Nyalita said.

According to the county, the platform is expected to significantly boost revenue collection, similar to the impact of the Unified Business Permit (UBP) system, which consolidated several licences into a single permit.

Nyalita noted that LiquorPay replaces the previous manual process that required inspections and approvals before licences were issued — a procedure that often slowed applications and created room for inefficiencies.

The digital system has also improved transparency by eliminating hidden charges and middlemen.

“LiquorPay eliminates hidden costs and allows business owners to project their cash flows with 100 percent accuracy from the first day. With LiquorPay, all one needs is a laptop to log into the platform, describe the business, make payment online and print the licence,” she explained.

She added that the platform supports real-time registration through the county’s online portal.

“Once the inspection is completed and the premises approved, the applicant receives a full one-year liquor licence,” she said.

Chief Officer Lydia Mathia said the system also minimizes risks linked to cash handling while improving efficiency in the licensing process.

The LiquorPay platform follows the successful consolidation of county licences under the Unified Business Permit, part of the Nairobi County Government’s broader strategy to digitize services, enhance transparency, and strengthen revenue collection.