Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

Sakaja said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has lauded the rollout of the LiquorPay online system, describing it as a major step in sealing revenue leakages and simplifying liquor business licensing in the city.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of the county’s Business and Hustler Opportunities sector, the Nairobi County Government chief said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The LiquorPay system continues to help seal revenue leakages in liquor business licensing. We have also seen an increase in licence uptake in the month of February, with over 1,000 additional licences issued, which is a significant improvement just a month after the launch of the LiquorPay system,” Sakaja said.

The Business and Hustler Opportunities department recently introduced LiquorPay, a digital payment platform that allows liquor businesses to apply for and obtain their licences online, eliminating bureaucracy and streamlining the process.

County Executive Committee Member for Business and Hustler Opportunities, Anastacia Nyalita, alongside Chief Officer Lydia Mathia, said the platform has made it easier for entrepreneurs to start and operate liquor businesses.

“You don’t have to pay anyone to process registration for you. LiquorPay is a fully digital platform that allows business owners to apply and pay for liquor licences online without physically visiting county offices,” Nyalita said.

According to the county, the platform is expected to significantly boost revenue collection, similar to the impact of the Unified Business Permit (UBP) system, which consolidated several licences into a single permit.

Nyalita noted that LiquorPay replaces the previous manual process that required inspections and approvals before licences were issued — a procedure that often slowed applications and created room for inefficiencies.

The digital system has also improved transparency by eliminating hidden charges and middlemen.

“LiquorPay eliminates hidden costs and allows business owners to project their cash flows with 100 percent accuracy from the first day. With LiquorPay, all one needs is a laptop to log into the platform, describe the business, make payment online and print the licence,” she explained.

She added that the platform supports real-time registration through the county’s online portal.

“Once the inspection is completed and the premises approved, the applicant receives a full one-year liquor licence,” she said.

Chief Officer Lydia Mathia said the system also minimizes risks linked to cash handling while improving efficiency in the licensing process.

The LiquorPay platform follows the successful consolidation of county licences under the Unified Business Permit, part of the Nairobi County Government’s broader strategy to digitize services, enhance transparency, and strengthen revenue collection.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sugar Act stuck in court as Senators petition CJ Koome for action

Sugar reforms face delays after multiple court petitions stalled the implementation of the Sugar Act, forcing Senators to seek urgent intervention from the Chief...

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LBDA declares Kisumu Fairways Hotel ‘chronic defaulter’ amid rent dispute with Irungu Nyakera

The Lake Basin Development Authority has labeled Kisumu’s Fairways Hotel a “chronic defaulter” over Sh 25.9mn in rent arrears, declaring its occupation unlawful.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Linda Mwananchi ODM faction gives govt 10pc score on 10-point reform agenda

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM says the government has fulfilled only 10pc of the 10-point reform agenda agreed with Raila Odinga, criticizing delays...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna says Raila Odinga appointed him to supervise ODM–Ruto political pact

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says he was appointed by the late Raila Odinga to supervise implementation of the ODM-UDA political pact, insisting the agreement...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM faction accuses govt of hiding human rights failures in cooperation report

ODM’s Linda Mwananchi faction has accused the government of concealing human rights failures and diluting protest rights through a misleading report on the UDA–ODM...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM’s Linda Mwananchi faction dismisses Ruto–Oburu 10-point agenda report as ‘charade’

ODM’s Linda Mwananchi faction led by Senator Edwin Sifuna has rejected a report on the UDA-ODM 10-point cooperation agenda.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Indigenous communities face land dispossession, rights violations amid projects: KNCHR

A new KNCHR report reveals widespread land dispossession, environmental degradation, and exclusion of indigenous communities in Kenya from major business and infrastructure projects. Calls...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

General Kahariri visits Narok Air Force Base to assess operational readiness

Defence Forces Chief General Charles Kahariri visits Narok Forward Operating Base, engaging troops, reviewing operational readiness, and emphasizing infrastructure, welfare, and Mission Command principles.

4 hours ago