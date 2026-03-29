Western Leaders Rally Behind Sakaja Cite Tangible Gains and KSh 80B Cooperation Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – Leaders from Western Kenya have rallied behind Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson’s leadership in Nairobi, citing his development record and a landmark cooperation agreement with President William Ruto that unlocked an additional KSh 80 billion for Nairobi.

Speaking during the burial of Lucy Kubasu, Governor Sakaja’s aunt, held in Bushiangala, Ikolomani, Kakamega County, the leaders led by Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda, and nominated ODM Senator Catherine Mumma urged Kenyans to prioritize development over tribal politics.

They described Sakaja as a broad-based candidate, attributing his political standing to the cooperation between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, which they said has strengthened inclusive leadership and development.

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali called on leaders and citizens to focus on performance.

“We should put tribal politics aside and look at what leaders have achieved. Governor Sakaja’s track record is there,” he said.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, while insisting that Sakaja should join ODM and that the Mulembe community will not allow the seat to slip away, urged the region to unite behind the Governor.

“The Mulembe nation should come together and support Sakaja. For us, we shall not give that seat of the Governor to anyone other than Sakaja,” he said.

Nominated ODM Senator Catherine Mumma praised Sakaja’s leadership, particularly his role in implementing the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

“This is the first Governor to sign the cooperation agreement as stipulated in the Urban Areas and Cities Act. That has delivered KSh 80 billion extra to Nairobi. He means well, and we have to support him,” she said.

The leaders noted that the cooperation agreement has paved the way for major development projects across the city, positioning Nairobi for improved service delivery and infrastructure growth.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi also commended Sakaja’s leadership style, noting improved cooperation within the county government. He said that during his tenure, it has been easier to lead the assembly under Sakaja, who has managed to bring together leaders across political divides.

The Speaker observed that despite being elected under UDA, Sakaja has effectively worked with ODM MCAs, maintaining stability and avoiding the chaos that previously characterized the assembly.

UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan assured the governor of continued support, whether under UDA or within the broad-based arrangement.

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula encouraged Sakaja to maintain close ties with the region and continue supporting community initiatives. The Church of God requested assistance in building a new church, while Sakaja offered to officiate a fundraising drive for both the Kakamega Church of God and Bushiangala Secondary School.

Other leaders present at the function included Stanley Livondo, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, who condoled with Elsie Muhanda and Governor Sakaja.

On her part, Hon. Elsie Muhanda eulogized her sister as a steadfast Christian and as a reliable sibling who was always there for her. The late Lucy Kubasu was her elder sister.

In his remarks, Governor Sakaja paid tribute to his late aunt, describing her as a pillar of the family.

Members of Parliament and County Assembly present waded into Kakamega County politics, vowing to support Elsie Muhanda in her gubernatorial bid against incumbent Ferdinand Barasa.

“She was always there when we needed her as a family. She was always there for people, and we shall return the favor just as she was,” he said.

The leaders emphasized that continued support for Sakaja would ensure sustained development and unity in Nairobi.