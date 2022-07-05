Health Ministry Unveils National Reproductive Health Policy (2022-2032)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – The Ministry of Health together with its development partners have unveiled the Kenya National Reproductive Health Policy 2022-2032.

The development partners including stakeholders in the health sector lauded the policy by the government to improve the reproductive health of Kenyan citizens.

In a speech read on his behalf during the launch by Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that the policy was long overdue and, in the end, managed to capture the aspirations and wishes of a larger majority of Kenyans.

“We are at a critical time in history when our health is in constant threat of unforeseen cumulative non-communicable lifestyle diseases, conditions like cancer, the emergent communicable diseases like Covid-19 that we still grapple with and conditions that have had an impact on our reproductive health trajectory,” he stated.

Kagwe noted that the Government has committed to improving the reproductive and pregnancy related health outcomes through universal health coverage and more specifically the Linda mama Programme which has seen millions of pregnant women access skilled care at birth.

“Though we have made significant progress on reproductive health over the years, the pace of progress can be fast-tracked considering a single life lost is one too many,” said the CS.

He said that the policy is meant to accelerate realization of the promise to eliminate negative reproductive health outcomes in the country.

“We continue to fulfill our constitutional mandate to the nation by leading a progressive policy formation and thrusting towards a healthy nation,” said Kagwe, adding that the Ministry captured divergent opinions and allowed public participation all through the planning and development process.

The CS expressed optimism that the policy will be embraced by all actors and implemented effectively for the good of all Kenyans.

“This policy is comprehensive and spans the entire lifespan of Kenyan reproductive healthcare needs, from children born with ambiguous genitalia, all the way to a senior citizen struggling with unique reproductive health needs like menopause,” he said.

At the same time, Chief Officer of Health in Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Dr Ouma Oluga said the government has done a great job to engage civil societies, interest groups and communities in the formulation of the reproductive health policy.

He described it as a very consultative process which portrays leadership and governance, healthcare financing and better services to the people of Kenya to reduce mortality related to reproductive health.

“This policy should be implemented in the facilities and community levels to achieve the desired objectives,” Oluga maintained.

Meanwhile, the new President Kenya Medical Association Simon Kigondu hoped that the policy will concentrate more on the differences such as the women in antenatal care.

Citing his professional specialty in being an Obstetrician & Gynecologist, he pleaded with the policy development team to utilise the available and much needed injection of cash from the treasury to undertake more research on women reproduction and give feedback to MOH.

“The policy comes in the wake when teenage pregnancy has been a major issue and we hope the policy will not be a hindrance to the services of care to pregnant women and girls,” he noted adding that with 1.5 million live births a year, the policy will address the quality issues, contraceptive and counselling and mentorship to retain services and increase attendants.