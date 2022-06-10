1,200 youths begin peace walk from Kakamega to Nairobi

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jun 10 – Peace Ambassadors across Kenya have embarked on a 411 Kilometer walk from Kakamega to Nairobi to preach peace ahead of the August 8 General election.



The group consists of over 1200 youth, students and other volunteers who will trek in phases crisscrossing six towns along the way.



The first group is trekking from Kakamega to Kisumu before handing over to another group that will walk from Kisumu to Muhoroni.



Each group will trek for two days to cover the required distance before handing over to the subsequent group of volunteers all the way to the 10th group that will finish off from Thika to Nairobi.



Along the way, the peace ambassadors will be calling on Kenyans to uphold peace before, during and after the general election with a clarion call to embrace brotherhood.



They are also carrying posters and adorn in white attire signifying peace.



The volunteers will have various stops in the towns they will be crossing to engage residents on peace talks while playing Kenya’s patriotic songs.



The chair of Peace Ambassadors Kenya James Nandi who is also an Assistant County Commissioner said the peace walk is going to take 21 days crossing 6 towns of Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Murang’a and finally Nairobi.



Speaking after flagging off the peace walk in Kakamega town, Butere ACK Church Bishop Rose Okeno asked youth to resist being used to cause chaos during the campaign period.