Dr. Annastasia Nyalita, CEO Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF).

Capital Health

Kenya Healthcare Federation lauds govt on Moderna manufacturing facility deal

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), the Health Sector Board of Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), has lauded the government, for securing the deal for Moderna to set up a $500 million manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa.

The facility is expected to produce 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines for the continent each year.

“The Kenya healthcare system, with its large and well-trained and skilled workforce, including specialists in state-of-the-art medical facilities spread across the public and private sector, makes Kenya ideal for the Moderna Vaccine Manufacture,” said Anastasia Nyalita, KHF Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Nyalita noted that the establishment of the Kenya Biovax Ltd. and the formation of a National Multi-Agency Committee of Human Vaccine Production by the Government was one of the first steps toward realizing human vaccine manufacturing in the country.

“While the Moderna Vaccine manufacturing plant will be the first of its kind in Kenya, it is noteworthy that Kenya has been manufacturing animal vaccines through the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute. This experience can be leveraged in setting up and running the proposed COVID19 manufacturing plant,” Nyalita added.

The KHF CEO urged the Government to fast-track the ratification of the Treaty for the Establishment of African Medicines Agency (AMA) as well as secure hosting of AMA in Kenya.

AMA Treaty entered into force on 5th November 2021 upon deposit of the 15th Instrument of ratification at the African Union Commission.

She pointed out that Kenya is among the countries that have neither signed nor ratified the Treaty and appealed to the Government to support the initiative.

Nyalita stated that AMA is an African Continental Agency that contributes to the improved regulation of medicines, medical products, and technologies and to advances the implementation of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan of Africa.

“This will further cement the Business Case for Kenya as a Hub for high quality and affordable health products, health Technologies, and healthcare provision/delivery attracting investments in Biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, related medical products and infrastructure and therefore catapulting Kenya to a leadership position in the sustainable supply of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical products, medical technologies, healthcare technology, and service delivery,” She noted.

She further pointed out that research, development, and production of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa is critical to ensure the sustainable supply of vaccines to enable a quicker response to other infectious agents in the future.

“This approach could become a rewarding investment for companies, governments, and funders since Africa’s demand for vaccines already makes up about a quarter of global vaccine volume and is expected to increase with the region’s estimated 2.5% annual population growth,” Nyalita stated.

On March 7, Moderna signed an agreement with Kenya to set up its manufacturing plant in the country, the first in Africa.

The announcement was made by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya is “pleased to partner with Moderna in the establishment of this mRNA manufacturing facility to help prepare the country and our sister states on the continent through the African Union to respond to future health crises and stave off the next pandemic.”

Kenyatta said the partnership is a testament to the capabilities of “our community and our commitment to technological innovation. Moderna’s investment in Kenya will help advance equitable global vaccine access and is emblematic of the structural developments that will enable Africa to become an engine of sustainable global growth.”

