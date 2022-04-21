I am in Nairobi Governor’s race till the end, Wanyonyi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has affirmed that he is in the Nairobi gubernatorial race till the end despite claims that has been asked to shelve his ambitions.

Wanyonyi who toured various parts of the city on Thursday to popularize his bid said that nothing will stop his journey to being the Nairobi Governor, which he started in 2019.

“The #SiMimiNiSisi movement is intact. The journey started 2 years ago.

110 Days to go. Destination – City Hall,” stated Wanyonyi.

Wanyonyi’s sentiments come amid claims that he has been convinced to step down in favor of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe, as part of the Azimio coalition deal.

On Wednesday he urged the ODM party to hand him the ticket since he is the sole candidate.

Leaders from the Mulembe nation are also irked by the proposition to have Wanyonyi step down, and demanded that ODM hands him the ticket since he is the sole contender.

The leaders said they are confident Wanyonyi will win because of the support he will get from the 2.6 million members of the luhya community in Nairobi.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna absolved ODM party from the claims that it has deliberately denied Wanyonyi the gubernatorial ticket.

Sifuna stated that forces within affiliate parties in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance have interfered in the matter.

Igathe who is said to be the designated Azimio Governor aspirant on Wednesday hit the ground running to popularize his bid across the city.