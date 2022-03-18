Connect with us

Kenya

Man suspected of assaulting police officer in viral video arrested

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 18- The man suspected of assaulting a police officer on Thursday in Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway has been arrested.

His arrest came after viral video emerged on social media showing a motorist allegedly attacking a traffic police officer who was attending to a scene of an accident.

The suspect identified as Martin Waitima is accused of assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103(a) of the National police Service Act 2011 according to court documents.

The National Police Service said Friday, that the suspect was apprehended with the help of the members of the public and other police officers who were driving past the scene of the incident.

 “NPS wishes to condemn this ugly incident which displayed open disrespect to an officer of the law who was actively engaged on his official duties,” NPS said.

“Section 103 of the National Police Service Act No. 11A of 2011 provides for a harsh punishment against an act of aggression towards a police officer on official duty. This includes a fine of 1 million shillings and imprisonment to a period of ten years,’ they added.

They appealed to the members of the public to work together with security agencies to enhance safety of the communities in the country.

