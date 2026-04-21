4 suspects held in Nakuru over violent crime, stolen property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — Four suspects have been arrested in Nakuru County following a police crackdown on violent crime, the National Police Service (NPS) said on Tuesday.

The NPS on Tuesday said the arrests followed a coordinated patrol operation by officers from Mau Narok Police Station, marking what authorities described as a “significant breakthrough” in ongoing efforts to curb crime in the area.

Two of the suspects were intercepted and apprehended at Mau Narok Trading Centre after being placed under surveillance over alleged involvement in criminal activities within the region.

“Upon arrest, the suspects were found armed with concealed machetes and daggers — a clear indication of their intent to commit violent offences,” the NPS said.

Preliminary investigations have linked the duo to a notorious criminal gang locally known as the “Men in Black,” which has been associated with a string of robberies and burglaries targeting residents and businesses in Mau Narok and its environs.

Acting on intelligence gathered during the arrest, police conducted follow-up operations that led to the recovery of assorted household goods and a substantial number of electronic items believed to have been stolen.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two additional suspects for handling stolen property, pointing to what authorities described as a broader network involved in the storage and distribution of stolen goods.

All four suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court.