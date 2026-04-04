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The suspects were escorted to Embu Police Station, where they remain in custody awaiting formal arraignment in court/NPS

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4 arrested in Embu township anti-drug raid, police recover 549 annabis rolls

Four suspects have been arrested in Embu Township after police recovered 549 rolls of cannabis in a coordinated anti-drug operation, as authorities intensify the crackdown on narcotics networks.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — Four suspects have been arrested following a targeted anti-drug operation in Embu Township, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle illicit drug networks in the region.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests were made during a coordinated multi-agency crackdown aimed at curbing drug-related activities across Embu County.

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Officers conducted a planned raid on a premises suspected of operating as a drug den within Embu Township, NPS said on Monday.

During the operation, four individuals were found inside the house and immediately apprehended.

“A thorough search of the house led to the recovery of several exhibits, including 549 rolls of cannabis sativa, a metallic container believed to be a grinder used in the processing of cannabis, among other items,” NPS said.

The suspects were escorted to Embu Police Station, where they remain in custody awaiting formal arraignment in court.

Authorities confirmed that all recovered items were secured, documented as exhibits, and safely stored to support ongoing investigations and future legal proceedings.

Police said the operation reflects continued efforts by security agencies to combat drug-related offences and protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics.

“This operation underscores the continuity and consistency of multi-agency interventions in addressing drug-related offences in Embu County,” the NPS added.

Security agencies have reiterated their resolve to sustain the crackdown on illegal drugs and urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement by providing information to help curb the spread of narcotics in their communities.

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