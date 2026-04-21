Masengeli visits Kenyan police officers in Haiti as drawdown enters final phase

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21 — Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service (DIG-APS) Gilbert Masengeli on Monday visited Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, as the operation enters its final drawdown phase and transitions into a new UN-backed framework.

The visit comes as the mission winds down ahead of its restructuring into the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), which reconfigures international security support in Haiti.

Masengeli was received at the MSS Operational Base by Contingent Commander Godfrey Otunge, alongside US Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti David Howell, Kenya’s Consular General in Haiti Noor Gabow, and Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to the United States Robert Wasike.

During the visit, Masengeli was briefed on the operational achievements of the Kenya-led contingent, including joint operations with the Haitian National Police, protection of critical infrastructure, and ongoing stabilisation efforts in gang-affected areas.

“In a brief ceremony at the MSS Operational Base, Mr Masengeli was taken through the activities and operations of the MSS and the ongoing gradual drawdown, including the successes achieved so far and the pacification and stabilisation efforts achieved by the Kenya-led mission,” the National Police Service (NPS) said.

He commended the officers for what he described as “exceptional professionalism and resilience” during their nearly two-year deployment, conveying greetings from Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja and the Kenyan public.

150 officers depart

Masengeli also witnessed the continued phased withdrawal of personnel, with 150 officers departing Haiti as part of the ongoing drawdown process.

Senior officers present included General Service Unit Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, Recce Company Commanding Officer William Sawe, and Administration Police Service aide-de-camp Grace Kamau.

The latest withdrawal follows earlier rotations, including the return of 208 Kenyan officers in March after completing their deployment under the MSS mission.

The MSS mission, deployed in mid-2024, was mandated to support Haitian authorities in combating armed gangs, restoring public order, and securing key infrastructure such as ports, airports, and transport corridors.

The NPS further noted that Kenyan officers also contributed to institutional rebuilding efforts, including training support at the Haiti National Police Academy and strengthening local security institutions.

The mission formally began transitioning in late 2025 into the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, expected to comprise about 5,500 personnel from multiple contributing countries, including Chad, under a broader international stabilisation framework.