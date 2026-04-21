Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The visit comes as the mission winds down ahead of its restructuring into the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), which reconfigures international security support in Haiti/NPS

Haiti Mission

Masengeli visits Kenyan police officers in Haiti as drawdown enters final phase

DIG Gilbert Masengeli visits Kenyan officers in Haiti as the MSS mission begins drawdown ahead of transition into UN-backed Gang Suppression Force.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21 — Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service (DIG-APS) Gilbert Masengeli on Monday visited Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, as the operation enters its final drawdown phase and transitions into a new UN-backed framework.

The visit comes as the mission winds down ahead of its restructuring into the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), which reconfigures international security support in Haiti.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Masengeli was received at the MSS Operational Base by Contingent Commander Godfrey Otunge, alongside US Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti David Howell, Kenya’s Consular General in Haiti Noor Gabow, and Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to the United States Robert Wasike.

During the visit, Masengeli was briefed on the operational achievements of the Kenya-led contingent, including joint operations with the Haitian National Police, protection of critical infrastructure, and ongoing stabilisation efforts in gang-affected areas.

“In a brief ceremony at the MSS Operational Base, Mr Masengeli was taken through the activities and operations of the MSS and the ongoing gradual drawdown, including the successes achieved so far and the pacification and stabilisation efforts achieved by the Kenya-led mission,” the National Police Service (NPS) said.

He commended the officers for what he described as “exceptional professionalism and resilience” during their nearly two-year deployment, conveying greetings from Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja and the Kenyan public.

150 officers depart

Masengeli also witnessed the continued phased withdrawal of personnel, with 150 officers departing Haiti as part of the ongoing drawdown process.

Senior officers present included General Service Unit Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, Recce Company Commanding Officer William Sawe, and Administration Police Service aide-de-camp Grace Kamau.

Chaos in Haiti as civilians attempt to block departure of Kenyan police officers

The latest withdrawal follows earlier rotations, including the return of 208 Kenyan officers in March after completing their deployment under the MSS mission.

The MSS mission, deployed in mid-2024, was mandated to support Haitian authorities in combating armed gangs, restoring public order, and securing key infrastructure such as ports, airports, and transport corridors.

The NPS further noted that Kenyan officers also contributed to institutional rebuilding efforts, including training support at the Haiti National Police Academy and strengthening local security institutions.

The mission formally began transitioning in late 2025 into the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, expected to comprise about 5,500 personnel from multiple contributing countries, including Chad, under a broader international stabilisation framework.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

4 suspects held in Nakuru over violent crime, stolen property

Police arrest four suspects in Nakuru after a crackdown on violent crime, recovering weapons and stolen goods linked to a suspected criminal network.

53 minutes ago

County News

Man charged over defilement of 5-year-old in Homa Bay

Police arraign a suspect in Homa Bay over the defilement of a five-year-old, as authorities intensify efforts to combat child abuse and ensure justice.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended RDU officer escalates row with IG, demands probe records in assault dispute

A suspended RDU officer has escalated a dispute with the National Police Service IG, rejecting an “opaque” probe that cleared his commander and demanding...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New Legal Aid Centre in Nakuru targets prisoners, marginalised communities

Government launches a legal aid centre in Nakuru to support prisoners and vulnerable groups, aiming to improve access to justice, reduce backlogs, and ensure...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Afya House inaugurates new KMPDC amid push for patient safety reforms

MoH inaugurates a new KMPDC board led by Namenya Were as Health CS Aden Duale pushes reforms to strengthen regulation, patient safety, and workforce...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Amnesty Calls for Police Restraint as Fuel Price Demonstrations Loom

The group called on officers to ensure full facilitation of peaceful protests, warning against arrests or intimidation of demonstrators

14 hours ago

Kenya

COTU to Push for 23% Minimum Wage Increase Ahead of Labour Day

Atwoli pointed out that workers across the country are increasingly unable to meet basic needs amid sustained economic pressures.

14 hours ago

Kenya

Transport Sector Demands Fuel Price Cap of Sh140 Diesel, Sh150 Petrol, Threatens Protests

The forum called for the immediate stabilisation of pump prices at Sh140 for diesel and Sh150 for petrol

14 hours ago