Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The forum, held at the National Police Leadership Academy on Tuesday brought together key government agencies and private sector players in the transport and logistics industry to explore solutions aimed at improving efficiency and reducing bottlenecks along Kenya’s busiest trade route/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS Engages Stakeholders to Address Non-Tariff Barriers Along Northern Corridor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified efforts to streamline trade and transport along the Northern Corridor Transit Route by convening a high-level sensitisation forum on the management of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The forum, held at the National Police Leadership Academy on Tuesday, brought together key government agencies and private sector players in the transport and logistics industry to explore solutions aimed at improving efficiency and reducing bottlenecks along Kenya’s busiest trade route.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, represented Inspector General Douglas Kanja at the meeting, which was led by Caroline Karugu, Principal Secretary in the State Department for East African Community Affairs.

Participants included representatives from the National Intelligence Service Joint Intelligence Centre, Kenya Ports Authority, State Departments for Internal Security and External Trade, as well as industry groups such as the Kenya Transporters Association and the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General, Lagat reaffirmed the NPS’s commitment to enhancing road safety, improving compliance, and supporting seamless movement of goods through coordinated enforcement efforts.

“He identified major challenges affecting the transport sector, including excessive checkpoints, road accidents, delays in inspections, cargo theft and diversion, and ICT system failures, ”NPS said.

 DIG Lagat stressed the need for lawful, efficient, and time-sensitive enforcement, warning that officers responsible for unnecessary delays would face disciplinary action.

On her part, Karugu highlighted the economic importance of the Northern Corridor, describing it as Kenya’s “economic spine” and a vital link for landlocked countries within the East African Community.

She called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to reduce NTBs to regionally agreed levels while maintaining robust security standards.

Karugu also highlighted the need to address operational and resource gaps, strengthen measures to curb cargo theft, and restore the corridor’s competitiveness as a secure and efficient trade route.

The engagement highlighted the importance of a multi-agency approach in tackling systemic challenges, enhancing coordination, and facilitating trade along the corridor.

Also, in attendance were senior officials, including Commandant of Traffic Fredrick Ochieng, Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy Mathiu Kainga, and Director of Northern Corridor Development Paul Gitau, among others.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt Targets Fewer Than Five Roadblocks, Faster Security Response in Northern Corridor Reforms

PS Karugu said the measures form part of an urgent “call to action” to restore efficiency along the critical trade route.

12 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Masengeli visits Kenyan police officers in Haiti as drawdown enters final phase

DIG Gilbert Masengeli visits Kenyan officers in Haiti as the MSS mission begins drawdown ahead of transition into UN-backed Gang Suppression Force.

22 hours ago

crime

4 suspects held in Nakuru over violent crime, stolen property

Police arrest four suspects in Nakuru after a crackdown on violent crime, recovering weapons and stolen goods linked to a suspected criminal network.

22 hours ago

County News

Man charged over defilement of 5-year-old in Homa Bay

Police arraign a suspect in Homa Bay over the defilement of a five-year-old, as authorities intensify efforts to combat child abuse and ensure justice.

23 hours ago

County News

4 arrested in Embu township anti-drug raid, police recover 549 annabis rolls

Four suspects have been arrested in Embu Township after police recovered 549 rolls of cannabis in a coordinated anti-drug operation, as authorities intensify the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS pledges cooperation with IPOA after fatal Embu protest shootings

The National Police Service has pledged cooperation with IPOA after two people were shot dead during protests in Mbeere North, Embu County.

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Reform Security Sector as Head of Public Service Pushes Accountability Agenda

The meeting resolved to implement a series of urgent reforms aimed at strengthening the entire security ecosystem.

April 14, 2026

crime

Police dismantle ‘Tokyo Mafias’ gang in Nairobi, 10 suspects arrested in Makadara raid

Police in Nairobi have arrested 10 suspects and dismantled the ‘Tokyo Mafias’ gang in Makadara, recovering weapons, stolen items, and housebreaking tools.

April 12, 2026