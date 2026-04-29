Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIG Lagat conducts security assessment in Tseikuru on Apr 26/NPS

Top stories

Govt deploys GSU, RDU teams to escort vehicles after Kitui attacks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 — The government has deployed specialised police units to escort vehicles along the Mwingi–Garissa Road following a spate of deadly attacks and rising tensions along the Kitui–Tana River border.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said elite teams, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), have been dispatched to enhance security for travellers, businesses and residents in the affected areas.

“The NPS has deployed specialised teams, including the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit, to escort vehicles along the Mwingi-Garissa Road and to enhance safety and security for businesses, travellers and the general public,” police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The deployment follows recent attacks in Tseikuru and Ukasi areas that have left residents anxious and disrupted transport along the key corridor linking Nairobi to northeastern Kenya.

Police described the incidents as “isolated criminal acts” carried out by a small group of individuals, urging the public not to associate the violence with any particular community.
“These suspects do not represent any community, clan or family. They are enemies of peace,” the NPS said, calling for calm and restraint among residents.

Investigative and intelligence teams have been dispatched to pursue leads, with authorities expressing confidence that those responsible will be apprehended and prosecuted.

The renewed security measures come amid growing concern over escalating inter-community tensions in the region, driven largely by disputes over grazing land and retaliatory attacks.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi on Wednesday called for urgent intervention, urging the Ministry of Interior to implement structural reforms within the security apparatus, including changes in local police command and intelligence operations.

“I strongly condemn the ongoing conflict fueled by ethnic incursions and the invasion of grazing lands by armed herders. The senseless killings must stop,” Muturi said, warning that continued violence reflects failures in security leadership.

The insecurity has disrupted transport services along the Nairobi–Garissa route, with some operators suspending operations due to safety concerns, effectively cutting off movement of passengers and goods.

The latest violence includes a deadly April 25 attack in Kwa Kamari trading centre in Tseikuru, Kitui County, where seven people were killed by armed assailants, and properties including shops and a petrol station were torched.

Authorities say the attacks are part of a cycle of revenge incidents that began in late March following the killing of a herdsman near Mwingi Game Reserve.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also stepped up investigations, including the arrest of a political aspirant linked to alleged incitement to violence.

Police have appealed to residents of Tseikuru, Ukasi and surrounding areas to cooperate with security agencies and share information that could aid investigations, assuring the public of their commitment to restoring calm and ensuring accountability.

The NPS reiterated its mandate to protect life and property, urging community leaders, including elders, religious figures and local administrators, to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence as operations continue.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

NLP demands declaration of Mwingi insecurity a national emergency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29— The National Liberal Party (NLP) has called for the declaration of escalating violence in Mwingi and along the Mwingi–Garissa Highway...

13 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Joy as Farasi Lane Learners Receive Long-Awaited School Bus from First Lady Rachel

Mrs Ruto said reliable school transport eases the burden on parents while ensuring children can access learning safely and consistently

33 minutes ago
While power outages are not uncommon in Kenya, the sudden darkness at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) took many by surprise and escalated into widespread public frustration and anger. While power outages are not uncommon in Kenya, the sudden darkness at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) took many by surprise and escalated into widespread public frustration and anger.

Kenya

Kenya Power announces planned outages across multiple regions on April 30

In Nairobi, parts of Lang’ata will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting areas including Muiri Lane, Galleria Mall, KWS Headquarters, Lang’ata...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Mbijiwe Cleared for Vatican Role, Awaits Nod from Ruto

Mbijiwe, currently Chief of Staff in the Meru County Government, defended his nomination, pointing to his leadership and negotiation experience.

2 hours ago

Judicial Appointments

JSC concludes interview for supreme court judges

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The Judicial Service Commission has announced it will name a nominee for the vacant Supreme Court judge position within...

3 hours ago

Aerospace Development

KAA Launches Joint Operations Centre at Malindi International Airport to Boost Aviation Security

KAA said the JOC is designed to bring together multiple security and border control agencies under one roof, enabling faster coordination and improved response...

3 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

WWF Kenya expands predator deterrent programme in Amboseli–Chyulu landscape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 — WWF Kenya has completed a fresh rollout of predator deterrent lights across the Amboseli–Chyulu sub-landscape, installing 272 new units...

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

High Court Clears NTSA to Enforce Ban on Flashy PSV Modifications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 — The High Court has affirmed regulations issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) requiring public service vehicles...

4 hours ago