Govt deploys GSU, RDU teams to escort vehicles after Kitui attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 — The government has deployed specialised police units to escort vehicles along the Mwingi–Garissa Road following a spate of deadly attacks and rising tensions along the Kitui–Tana River border.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said elite teams, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), have been dispatched to enhance security for travellers, businesses and residents in the affected areas.

“The NPS has deployed specialised teams, including the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit, to escort vehicles along the Mwingi-Garissa Road and to enhance safety and security for businesses, travellers and the general public,” police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The deployment follows recent attacks in Tseikuru and Ukasi areas that have left residents anxious and disrupted transport along the key corridor linking Nairobi to northeastern Kenya.

Police described the incidents as “isolated criminal acts” carried out by a small group of individuals, urging the public not to associate the violence with any particular community.

“These suspects do not represent any community, clan or family. They are enemies of peace,” the NPS said, calling for calm and restraint among residents.

Investigative and intelligence teams have been dispatched to pursue leads, with authorities expressing confidence that those responsible will be apprehended and prosecuted.

The renewed security measures come amid growing concern over escalating inter-community tensions in the region, driven largely by disputes over grazing land and retaliatory attacks.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi on Wednesday called for urgent intervention, urging the Ministry of Interior to implement structural reforms within the security apparatus, including changes in local police command and intelligence operations.

“I strongly condemn the ongoing conflict fueled by ethnic incursions and the invasion of grazing lands by armed herders. The senseless killings must stop,” Muturi said, warning that continued violence reflects failures in security leadership.

The insecurity has disrupted transport services along the Nairobi–Garissa route, with some operators suspending operations due to safety concerns, effectively cutting off movement of passengers and goods.

The latest violence includes a deadly April 25 attack in Kwa Kamari trading centre in Tseikuru, Kitui County, where seven people were killed by armed assailants, and properties including shops and a petrol station were torched.

Authorities say the attacks are part of a cycle of revenge incidents that began in late March following the killing of a herdsman near Mwingi Game Reserve.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also stepped up investigations, including the arrest of a political aspirant linked to alleged incitement to violence.

Police have appealed to residents of Tseikuru, Ukasi and surrounding areas to cooperate with security agencies and share information that could aid investigations, assuring the public of their commitment to restoring calm and ensuring accountability.

The NPS reiterated its mandate to protect life and property, urging community leaders, including elders, religious figures and local administrators, to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence as operations continue.