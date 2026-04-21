Man charged over defilement of 5-year-old in Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — A suspect accused of defiling a five-year-old girl in Homa Bay County has been arraigned in court, police said, marking a key step in efforts to secure justice for the minor.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspect, identified as Danis Otieno Riani, was apprehended following an intensive manhunt after the incident was reported in Got Kokech.

Police said the suspect attempted to evade arrest by frequently changing locations and going into hiding.

Officers, however, tracked him down through sustained investigations and intelligence-led operations, leading to his arrest.

“He was successfully tracked to his hideout and arrested,” the NPS said in a statement.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Monday, marking what police described as a critical step toward securing justice for the minor and her family.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to tackling sexual and gender-based violence, particularly crimes involving children, stressing that such offences are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“All perpetrators will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the Service said.

Police also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report cases of abuse or exploitation, assuring that all reports are handled with urgency, confidentiality, and professionalism.

The incident adds to growing concern over crimes targeting minors, as authorities continue to urge stronger community cooperation in safeguarding vulnerable populations.