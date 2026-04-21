Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police said the suspect attempted to evade arrest by frequently changing locations and going into hiding/FILE

County News

Man charged over defilement of 5-year-old in Homa Bay

Police arraign a suspect in Homa Bay over the defilement of a five-year-old, as authorities intensify efforts to combat child abuse and ensure justice.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — A suspect accused of defiling a five-year-old girl in Homa Bay County has been arraigned in court, police said, marking a key step in efforts to secure justice for the minor.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspect, identified as Danis Otieno Riani, was apprehended following an intensive manhunt after the incident was reported in Got Kokech.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police said the suspect attempted to evade arrest by frequently changing locations and going into hiding.

Officers, however, tracked him down through sustained investigations and intelligence-led operations, leading to his arrest.

“He was successfully tracked to his hideout and arrested,” the NPS said in a statement.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Monday, marking what police described as a critical step toward securing justice for the minor and her family.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to tackling sexual and gender-based violence, particularly crimes involving children, stressing that such offences are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“All perpetrators will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the Service said.

Police also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report cases of abuse or exploitation, assuring that all reports are handled with urgency, confidentiality, and professionalism.

The incident adds to growing concern over crimes targeting minors, as authorities continue to urge stronger community cooperation in safeguarding vulnerable populations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

New Legal Aid Centre in Nakuru targets prisoners, marginalised communities

Government launches a legal aid centre in Nakuru to support prisoners and vulnerable groups, aiming to improve access to justice, reduce backlogs, and ensure...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Afya House inaugurates new KMPDC amid push for patient safety reforms

MoH inaugurates a new KMPDC board led by Namenya Were as Health CS Aden Duale pushes reforms to strengthen regulation, patient safety, and workforce...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Amnesty Calls for Police Restraint as Fuel Price Demonstrations Loom

The group called on officers to ensure full facilitation of peaceful protests, warning against arrests or intimidation of demonstrators

13 hours ago

Kenya

COTU to Push for 23% Minimum Wage Increase Ahead of Labour Day

Atwoli pointed out that workers across the country are increasingly unable to meet basic needs amid sustained economic pressures.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Transport Sector Demands Fuel Price Cap of Sh140 Diesel, Sh150 Petrol, Threatens Protests

The forum called for the immediate stabilisation of pump prices at Sh140 for diesel and Sh150 for petrol

13 hours ago

Kenya

KIM Reassures Students as TVET Authority Revokes Accreditation, Orders Campus Closure

KIM urged calm among students, alumni, and partners, cautioning against speculation as consultations continue.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Multi-Agency Team Seizes 250 Bags of Suspected Fake Fertilizer in Kakamega Crackdown

The investigation which was done in collaboration with the DCI, KEBS, and government chemists.

14 hours ago

Kenya

Taxpayers Group Warns Against Exploitative Transport Fare Hikes Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Nyangweso said the fare adjustments witnessed in parts of the country, including among operators of electric buses in Nairobi, do not reflect the actual...

15 hours ago