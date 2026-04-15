NPS pledges cooperation with IPOA after fatal Embu protest shootings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The National Police Service (NPS) has pledged full cooperation with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) following the fatal shooting of two people during protests in Mbeere North.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the NPS said it “commiserates with the families, friends and relatives” of the victims who died near Ishiara Level 4 Hospital on April 14, describing the loss of life as “regrettable”.

Police said residents of Evurore Ward had notified authorities of a planned peaceful demonstration over the deteriorating state of the hospital.

However, the situation reportedly escalated after what the service termed a “degeneration into criminal acts and violence” by individuals it said were not part of the peaceful protest.

“Many businesses were vandalised, and several bystanders were injured in the ensuing mayhem,” the statement said, adding that officers intervened to restore order but were met with resistance from groups armed with stones and other projectiles.

The police said IPOA had been notified and would conduct independent investigations, with the NPS committing to “maximum cooperation” to ensure transparency and accountability.

The incident has sparked local outrage, with witnesses reporting that gunfire erupted as police attempted to disperse protesters, leaving two people dead.

During the protests, residents carried the bodies of the deceased to Ishiara Police Station, demanding accountability.

The demonstrations were driven by longstanding grievances over the condition of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, which locals say suffers from chronic understaffing, inadequate medical supplies and poor infrastructure.

Embu Members of County Assembly who recently toured the facility described it as being in a “sorry state”, warning it was undermining healthcare delivery.

Reacting to the killings, former Attorney General Justin Muturi condemned the incident, calling it a tragic outcome of systemic failures.

“I speak with deep pain and anger as my home, Mbeere North, mourns the loss of two lives cut short after police allegedly opened fire on peaceful demonstrators,” he said, while defending residents’ right to protest.

Muturi questioned the command structure of the operation, citing reports that some officers were in plain clothes, and called for an immediate and transparent probe.

“Who was in charge? Who gave the orders? Why are peaceful citizens being treated as enemies?” he asked.

The incident has intensified scrutiny over both the handling of public protests and the state of devolved healthcare services, as pressure mounts for accountability and reforms.