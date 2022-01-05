Kenya Police Sacco receives ISO certification for the third time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The Kenya National Police Deposit Taking Sacco has received the ISO certification for the third time.

The certificate was received Tuesday at the SACCO’s headquarters in Ngara by National Chairman David Mategwa.

It was presented by Boniface Githae, the Certification Manager from Bureau Veritas.

Also in attendance at the brief ceremony was Simon Tanui, the SACCO’s ISO coordinator and General Manager Operations.

The Police Sacco, which is ranked in Kenya as the best managed SACCO, was awarded the ISO certificate for the first time in 2015.

The Sacco is ranked number 3 among tier-one SACCO’s according to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority, SASRA.

It has an asset base of Sh45 billion and over 66,000 members.