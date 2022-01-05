Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Kenya Police sacco received an ISO certification on January 4, 2021 for the time. It received the first one in 2015.

Top stories

Kenya Police Sacco receives ISO certification for the third time

-The police Sacco is ranked best managed in the country.
-It has an asset base of Sh45 billion with 66,000 members.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The Kenya National Police Deposit Taking Sacco has received the ISO certification for the third time.

The certificate was received Tuesday at the SACCO’s headquarters in Ngara by National Chairman David Mategwa.

It was presented by Boniface Githae, the Certification Manager from Bureau Veritas.

Also in attendance at the brief ceremony was Simon Tanui, the SACCO’s ISO coordinator and General Manager Operations.

The Police Sacco, which is ranked in Kenya as the best managed SACCO, was awarded the ISO certificate for the first time in 2015.

The Sacco is ranked number 3 among tier-one SACCO’s according to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority, SASRA.

It has an asset base of Sh45 billion and over 66,000 members.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Govt declares curfew in parts of Lamu attacks that left 7 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – A night curfew has been declared in parts of Lamu County as security forces kicked off a major operation...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

New Shipyard will accelerate Kenya’s Industrial and Maritime goals

When President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Mombasa Shipyard in December last year, Kenya entered the league of ship-building nations. The new shipyard has a...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Anger as KFC substitutes Ugali for chips after running out of potatoes

-KFC imports its potatoes from Egypt. -It imports all its potatoes from the same market to maintain quality.

24 hours ago

Top stories

4 people arrested over Lamu attack that left 6 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Four suspects have been arrested over Monday’s attack in Lamu where six people were killed in an attack linked...

1 day ago

Top stories

KFC offering customers ugali after running out of chips

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), is now offering its customers ugali among other substitutes after a shortage...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto tells Kenyans to choose wisely, warns against imposed leaders

-Kenyans have a right to choose their leaders. -Warns against a scheme to impose Raila in the August elections. -Says Raila has nothing to...

2 days ago

Top stories

MPs recalled for 3-day sitting to pass changes in Political Parties law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on...

2 days ago

EDUCATION

Back to school reality check for parents who went big for Christmas and New Year parties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- After pomp and colour characterised with fine wine, fine whisky, champagne, many many beers, Nyama Choma and other niceties that...

2 days ago