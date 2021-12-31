UAP Old Mutual hosted a fireworks display at KCB Towers in Upper Hill to usher in the New Year 2022 at a ceremony graced by the GrouP CEO Arthur Oginga.
Fireworks display at UAP Towers in Nairobi to usher in the New Year 2022. Photos-BM.
