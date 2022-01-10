Connect with us

County News

10-month-old baby drowns in water basin in Matungu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — A 10-month-old baby downed in a water basin in Kakamega’s Matungu area while its 25-year-old mother did the family’s laundry on Monday evening.

A police report indicated that the mother learnt her child had entered into a basin full of water on realizing the baby who was playing around her had suddenly gone quiet.

“Audrey Akumu, 25, was doing the family’s laundry outside her house, as her baby played and cooed softly just behind her. Suddenly, she realized that the baby had gone silent and turned back to see if he was okay, only to see him drowned inside a basin full of water,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

The baby was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, the agency reported even as it emphasized the need to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation when such incidents occur even if the victim is unresponsive.

