Upon searching the suspects at the police station, officers recovered a live forest cobra described as white and black in colour and measuring approximately 2.5 metres in length

NATIONAL NEWS

Bungoma 'Pastor', associate arrested with live forest cobra intended for ritual use

Police arrested a Bungoma 'pastor' and his associate after they were found transporting a live forest cobra allegedly intended for a ritual.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — A self-styled Bungoma ‘pastor’ and his associate have been arrested after police officers found them transporting a live forest cobra allegedly intended for ritual use.

The two suspects were intercepted at around 2pm in Kanduyi Sub-Location, approximately two kilometres south of Bungoma Police Station, while riding a red motorcycle during a routine patrol.

Police identified the suspects as Nahashon Atela Ochieng, 38, also known as “Pastor,” and Emmanuel Reagan Maloba, 23, both residents of Koyonzo Village in Kakamega County.

Upon searching the suspects at the police station, officers recovered a live forest cobra described as white and black in colour and measuring approximately 2.5 metres in length.

According to the police report, Ochieng claimed he discovered the snake after allegedly receiving a spiritual vision, which led him to dig up the reptile from a corner of his parents’ home.

He reportedly intended to use the cobra in a ritual burning at a church in Bukembe.

Authorities immediately notified the Kenya Wildlife Service, whose officers responded and safely collected the snake before transporting it to Kitale Museum for identification, documentation, and secure storage.

The two suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned at the Bungoma Law Courts, where they will face charges related to illegal possession and handling of a live wildlife species.

The charges fall under Sections 95(c) and (d) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (Cap 376), which criminalizes unauthorized possession, dealing, or handling of protected wildlife.

Police also impounded the motorcycle used to transport the snake as evidence in the case.

Wildlife authorities have repeatedly warned that handling protected species without authorization is a serious offence that poses risks to both human safety and biodiversity conservation.

