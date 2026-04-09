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Kakamega County has recorded the highest average bribe in Kenya at Sh79,305/FILE

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Kakamega leads Kenya in highest bribe rates at Sh79,305 — EACC Survey

Kakamega records Kenya’s highest average bribe at Sh79,305, with magistrates topping institutions, according to the 2025 EACC corruption survey.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — Kakamega County has recorded the highest average bribe in Kenya at Sh79,305, according to the Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025 released on Thursday.

The survey highlights stark regional disparities in corruption, with West Pokot ranking a distant second at Sh16,400, followed by Isiolo (Sh13,912), Vihiga (Sh12,309), and Garissa (Sh12,297).

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The report, presented by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Director of Preventive Services Vincent Okong’o, paints a broader picture of the financial burden corruption places on citizens across the country.

While Kakamega leads at the county level, the judiciary recorded the highest average bribe among institutions. Magistrates topped the list at Sh164,367—far exceeding other public officials.

They were followed by land registry officials (Sh17,996), Members of County Assembly (Sh13,038), immigration officers (Sh12,102), prosecutors (Sh11,809), and police officers (Sh4,656).

Older Kenyans pay more

The survey found that older citizens tend to pay higher bribes.

Respondents aged over 65 reported an average of Sh30,027, compared to Sh7,219 among those aged 50–64.

Younger respondents reported significantly lower figures, with those aged 25–34 paying Sh5,758, those aged 35–49 paying Sh4,874, and individuals aged 18–24 paying the least at Sh2,608.

Despite lower average bribe amounts, police officers were the most frequently cited in corruption encounters, with 35.5 per cent of respondents identifying them as the most prevalent.

Civil registration officials followed at 30 per cent, NTSA officers at 25.4 per cent, land registry officials at 23.3 per cent, and registration of persons officials at 21.2 per cent.

The survey is a joint initiative involving the EACC, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and Transparency International Kenya.

Kenya is the third country in Africa to conduct a gender-focused corruption survey, after Ghana and Nigeria.

The findings are based on interviews with 16,858 respondents across all 47 counties, using a cross-sectional mixed-methods approach designed to capture both statistical trends and lived experiences.

Among those present at the launch were EACC Chairperson David Oginde, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, Deputy EU Ambassador to Kenya Ondrej Simek, Court of Appeal Judge Hellen Omondi, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, and representatives from UNODC.

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