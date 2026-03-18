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Babu Owino Refuses to Appear Before Kakamega DCI Officers Over Rally Summons

In a letter to the Regional Director of DCI Western Region, Owino accused the officers of attempting to intimidate and blackmail him, describing Kakamega as an inappropriate venue for such proceedings.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 -Embakasi East MP  Babu Owino has publicly rejected a summons by junior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Western Region, who reportedly sought to interrogate him over the recent Linda Mwananchi rallies held at Amalemba grounds and Mbale.

In a letter to the Regional Director of DCI Western Region, Owino accused the officers of attempting to intimidate and blackmail him, describing Kakamega as an inappropriate venue for such proceedings.

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“While I appreciate the kind of pressure you are going through from your superiors, I advise that your focus should be on preserving the oath of office you took, which binds you to the rule of law,” Owino wrote.

He further questioned the use of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act, urging the DCI to explain the jurisprudential impact of the Court of Appeal ruling in Civil Appeal No. 197 of 2020, and warned against using the law to suppress political voices.

“Unless there exists a specialized court to deal with me in Kakamega, I advise you to ask your superiors to pursue their malice against me in Nairobi,” Owino stated.

The MP also reminded the Regional Director that his office is one of public trust and must not be used as a tool for political suppression.

“Power is ok, and stupidity is usually harmless, but power combined with stupidity is very dangerous.”

This emerges weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen denied any police involvement in the tear-gassing incident that disrupted a political rally addressed by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Kakamega, terming the claims a calculated attempt to blame law enforcement officers and incite the public.

Murkomen said the government would not tolerate what he described as ‘political theatrics’ aimed at tainting the image of the National Police Service.

“I want to request politicians those who were in Kakamega yesterday, in Nyeri and in Nairobi to go to those rallies in peace. We will deploy police officers to ensure there is beefed-up security, but don’t give us this comedy that you are going to meetings with teargas. You throw it and then go to rallies with goons armed with knives and rungus. That we will deal with firmly,” Murkomen said.

The Interior Boss insisted that the police were not responsible for the teargas that was lobbed into the Kakamega rally, adding that the office of the Inspector General has commenced investigations and that they were underway to identify the individual behind the incident.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the Inspector General has a responsibility to ensure that the person who was carrying teargas yesterday and threw it in Kakamega so that police are blamed must be searched for and arrested for such acts of trying to seek sympathy and to incite the people of Kenya. That must be dealt with finality,” he stated.

He, however, blamed opposition leaders for what he termed politically instigated insecurity, an attempt to discredit the government and undermine efforts to maintain peace ahead of a highly charged political season.

“The only issue we face as a country is insecurity caused by politicians who have no vision. They deploy the youth to meetings and instigate war between brothers. Instead of calling for your rally and selling your agenda, you walk around with people who instigate violence,” he said.

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