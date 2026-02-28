Gunmen Kill Police Officer in Raid in Kakamega Police Post, Flee with Two Rifles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — A police officer was shot dead and three others injured after gunmen attacked a rural patrol base in Kakamega late Friday, authorities said.

The assault occurred at about 8:50 p.m. at Musanda Police Station in Mumias West sub-county, according to a police report released Friday.

Police Constable Brian Kipngetich told investigators he was inside his house within the patrol base when he heard commotion at the report office, followed by gunshots.

As he moved outside to respond, he heard a voice shout, “there is another one,” before another shot rang out.

The bullet struck him on the left side of the head as he retreated into his house, the report said.

“The OCS Musanda rushed with a team of officers to the scene at Mukhuwa location, Mukhuwa sub location, around 13kms south east of the station,” read a police report.

Inside the office, officers found Corporal Richard Utolo unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chin.

Kipngetich sustained a head injury, while Police Constable Finace Abura was wounded in the left ear.

Abura’s wife, Mary Omondi, was also injured, suffering wounds to the head and right hand.

The victims were rushed to Bungoma West Hospital and admitted for treatment.

Corporal Utolo later succumbed to his injuries at about 2:03 a.m. Friday, police said. His body was transferred to Life Care Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

During the attack, the assailants stole two G3 rifles, each loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62×51mm ammunition, authorities said.

Security agencies have launched a search operation to recover the stolen firearms and apprehend the suspects.

No arrests had been announced as of Friday.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.