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President Ruto Hands Over 180 Affordable Housing Units in Milimani, Kakamega

The project, implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, comprises 220 units and forms part of efforts to address the country’s housing deficit and improve living conditions.

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KAKAMEGA, Kenya March 17 – President William Ruto on Tuesday handed over keys to more than 180 homeowners at the Milimani Boma Yangu Estate Phase I in Kakamega County, marking a milestone in the government’s affordable housing programme.

The project, implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, comprises 220 units and forms part of efforts to address the country’s housing deficit and improve living conditions.

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Speaking during the ceremony, the President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing decent and accessible housing across the country, regardless of income level or location. He said the programme would continue despite criticism, noting its role in restoring dignity to homeowners while creating jobs.

President William Ruto handed over 180 new affordable housing units in Milimani, Kakamega on March 17, 2026
President William Ruto handed over 180 new affordable housing units in Milimani, Kakamega on March 17, 2026

“Today is a historic moment for the people of Milimani. We are handing over keys to more than 180 beneficiaries who will become homeowners. This demonstrates that the affordable housing programme is a reality,” he said.

Ruto added that the initiative has already created employment opportunities for jua kali artisans, masons, surveyors, electricians and security personnel, among others, while also supporting the development of social infrastructure.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said construction of housing units is ongoing across all 47 counties, urging Kenyans to apply for the units amid rising demand.

“I urge Kenyans to apply through the USSD code *832# or the Boma Yangu portal. These units are built using modern technology and meet high standards for decent living,” he said.

Residents of the Milimani estate will benefit from amenities including green spaces, street lighting, landscaped gardens, road networks, parking and other social facilities.

The President also laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the project, which will deliver 1,891 units comprising 947 affordable units, 392 social housing units and 552 market units.

The development will include a community centre, kindergarten, primary school, commercial stalls, roads, sewer systems, borehole, boundary wall, power house, gatehouse and paved driveways.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2027 as the government scales up delivery of affordable housing to improve livelihoods and expand access to dignified living.

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