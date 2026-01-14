40,000 farmers get Sh645mn boost in EU-backed soil health, agroecology push

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 14 — Thousands of smallholder farmers across six counties are set to benefit from a new European Union-supported initiative aimed at restoring soil health and strengthening climate-resilient agriculture.

The Enhancing Soil Health and Agroecology in KCEP-CRAL (KCEP-CRAL Soil/ILSA) Action, financed by the European Union and implemented in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the State Department of Agriculture, will inject about Sh645 million into Kenya’s agricultural sector over the next three years.

The programme targets 40,000 farmers in Embu, Kakamega, Kilifi, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Trans Nzoia counties.

During the official launch of the initiative on Tuesday in Kakamega County, IFAD Kenya Country Director Mariatu Kamara said the project responds to mounting pressure on Kenya’s food systems from climate change, declining soil fertility and global economic shocks.

“Agriculture and food systems in Kenya [are] at a crossroads,” Kamara said.

She said the programme seeks to strengthen resilience, promote sustainable farming practices and ensure better prepared farmers in the wake of climate shocks.

Agroecology promotion

Funded through a European Union grant, the Action focuses on promoting agroecological practices, improving access to sustainable inputs, and strengthening extension services through digital innovation.

Farmers will access bio-inputs, seeds and advisory services through a digital e-voucher system designed to enhance transparency, efficiency and private sector participation.

Kamara noted that the project builds on previous EU- and government-supported interventions, including the Kenya Cereal Enhancement Programme – Climate Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Window (KCEP-CRAL) and the ongoing Boosting Sustainable Food Production in Kenya (BOOST) project, which have collectively supported smallholder farmers across 15 counties.

“This investment is not starting from scratch. It builds on proven approaches and partnerships that have delivered real results for farmers,” she said.

Beyond farm-level support, the programme also seeks to strengthen national and county institutions responsible for agricultural development.

By improving coordination on agroecology policy and reinforcing extension systems, the Action aims to embed sustainable soil management practices into Kenya’s broader agricultural strategy.

Climate resilience

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa welcomed the initiative, saying it aligns with both county and national priorities on food security, climate resilience and farmer empowerment.

“This programme will equip our farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to improve productivity while protecting the environment,” Barasa said, adding that the county is committed to working closely with partners to ensure successful implementation.

Officials from the State Department for Agriculture described the programme as timely, noting that soil degradation remains a major constraint to agricultural productivity in many regions.

“Investing in soil health and agroecology is essential for sustainable food production and long-term resilience,” said an official who represented Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh.

The official said the initiative complements government efforts to modernise agriculture while conserving natural resources.

Farmers who attended the launch expressed optimism that the programme will help address persistent challenges such as high input costs and limited access to extension services.

Kamara reaffirmed IFAD’s commitment to working closely with the Government of Kenya, county governments and development partners to ensure the initiative delivers lasting impact.

“Our focus is on delivering tangible results for farmers and rural communities,” she said. “This is about building resilient food systems for the future.”