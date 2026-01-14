Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FAD Kenya Country Director Mariatu Kamara said the project responds to mounting pressure on Kenya’s food systems from climate change, declining soil fertility and global economic shocks/COURTESY

AGRICULTURE

40,000 farmers get Sh645mn boost in EU-backed soil health, agroecology push

The EU has launched a Sh645 million soil health and agroecology programme targeting 40,000 farmers in six counties to boost climate-resilient agriculture in Kenya.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 14 — Thousands of smallholder farmers across six counties are set to benefit from a new European Union-supported initiative aimed at restoring soil health and strengthening climate-resilient agriculture.

The Enhancing Soil Health and Agroecology in KCEP-CRAL (KCEP-CRAL Soil/ILSA) Action, financed by the European Union and implemented in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the State Department of Agriculture, will inject about Sh645 million into Kenya’s agricultural sector over the next three years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The programme targets 40,000 farmers in Embu, Kakamega, Kilifi, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Trans Nzoia counties.

During the official launch of the initiative on Tuesday in Kakamega County, IFAD Kenya Country Director Mariatu Kamara said the project responds to mounting pressure on Kenya’s food systems from climate change, declining soil fertility and global economic shocks.

“Agriculture and food systems in Kenya [are] at a crossroads,” Kamara said.

She said the programme seeks to strengthen resilience, promote sustainable farming practices and ensure better prepared farmers in the wake of climate shocks.

Agroecology promotion

Funded through a European Union grant, the Action focuses on promoting agroecological practices, improving access to sustainable inputs, and strengthening extension services through digital innovation.

Farmers will access bio-inputs, seeds and advisory services through a digital e-voucher system designed to enhance transparency, efficiency and private sector participation.

Kamara noted that the project builds on previous EU- and government-supported interventions, including the Kenya Cereal Enhancement Programme – Climate Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Window (KCEP-CRAL) and the ongoing Boosting Sustainable Food Production in Kenya (BOOST) project, which have collectively supported smallholder farmers across 15 counties.

“This investment is not starting from scratch. It builds on proven approaches and partnerships that have delivered real results for farmers,” she said.

Beyond farm-level support, the programme also seeks to strengthen national and county institutions responsible for agricultural development.

By improving coordination on agroecology policy and reinforcing extension systems, the Action aims to embed sustainable soil management practices into Kenya’s broader agricultural strategy.

Climate resilience

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa welcomed the initiative, saying it aligns with both county and national priorities on food security, climate resilience and farmer empowerment.

“This programme will equip our farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to improve productivity while protecting the environment,” Barasa said, adding that the county is committed to working closely with partners to ensure successful implementation.

Officials from the State Department for Agriculture described the programme as timely, noting that soil degradation remains a major constraint to agricultural productivity in many regions.

“Investing in soil health and agroecology is essential for sustainable food production and long-term resilience,” said an official who represented Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh.

The official said the initiative complements government efforts to modernise agriculture while conserving natural resources.

Farmers who attended the launch expressed optimism that the programme will help address persistent challenges such as high input costs and limited access to extension services.

Kamara reaffirmed IFAD’s commitment to working closely with the Government of Kenya, county governments and development partners to ensure the initiative delivers lasting impact.

“Our focus is on delivering tangible results for farmers and rural communities,” she said. “This is about building resilient food systems for the future.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Craig the super tusker to live on: KWS begins taxidermy mount for public display

KWS has begun taxidermy preservation of Craig, the iconic Amboseli super tusker, following his death at 54, with his mount set for public education.

19 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Govt hails sugar sector revival as 4 key mills resume operations

The government says the sugar sector is on the path to recovery after Chemelil, Sony, Nzoia and Muhoroni mills resumed operations, boosting farmer earnings...

1 day ago

AGRICULTURE

Green Party proposes export traceability in sweeping tea sector reforms

GTAP has proposed sweeping reforms including a nationwide tea export traceability system to curb cartels, protect farmers and restore confidence in Kenya’s tea sector.

6 days ago

AGRICULTURE

Green Party urges govt action to save Kenya’s tea sector, reopen Iran market

GTAP has urged the government to urgently intervene to protect tea farmers, restore export confidence and stabilise Kenya’s tea sector following the Iran export...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya exits COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years

Kenya has formally exited the COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years, with the Sugar Board saying the industry is now competitive, reformed and...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s 2025 economic scorecard: Progress on paper, pressure on households

As 2025 ends, President William Ruto’s economic record faces scrutiny. Growth figures are up, but Kenyans still face high living costs, slow job creation,...

December 31, 2025

County News

Ugenya man filmed carrying tied-up python on bicycle says KWS failing farmers

A Ugenya man filmed carrying a tied-up python on a bicycle urges KWS to act, warning rising wildlife attacks are hurting livelihoods and food...

December 30, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Donor-funded agriculture projects are loans, not free money – Agriculture CS Kagwe

"Donor financing is not free money. These are loans, and we must be honest about that. Every facility must align with our agenda and...

December 17, 2025