Kenya Makes Climate Finance Breakthrough as It Secures Rare Santiago Network Technical Support on Loss and Damage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Kenya has positioned itself at the forefront of global climate justice efforts after becoming the first country in Africa, and only the second worldwide, to secure technical assistance from the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, marking a significant milestone in the country’s climate diplomacy and resilience agenda.

The announcement, made during the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) Climate Meetings in Bonn, Germany, confirms that Kenya will receive approximately USD 700,000 in support to conduct a comprehensive national assessment of climate-related loss and damage experienced over the past decade.

The approval is widely viewed by climate negotiators as strategically significant—positioning Kenya as an early test case for how vulnerable nations can access structured support under the emerging global loss-and-damage architecture.

“The assessment will provide critical evidence to inform policy, planning, and resource mobilization aimed at strengthening the country’s resilience to climate impacts,” the Environment Ministry said.

The funding will support a nationwide assessment designed to quantify the real economic and social toll of floods, droughts, and other climate-induced disasters over the last ten years.

The findings are expected to directly inform national planning, adaptation strategies, and future claims for international climate support.

The Ministry said in a statement:

“Through the Directorate of Climate Change, Kenya has become the first African nation to secure technical assistance from the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage.”

Officials said the assessment will also strengthen Kenya’s ability to mobilize additional climate finance by building a structured evidence base on destruction and recovery costs—an area where many developing countries have historically struggled to quantify losses.A Diplomatic Win for Nairobi

The approval was formally communicated to Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Festus Ng’eno, by Santiago Network representative Elizabeth Carabine during the Bonn negotiations.

“This achievement underscores Kenya’s leadership in climate action and its commitment to building resilience against the growing impacts of climate change,” the Environment Ministry said.

Kenya’s delegation included senior climate officials such as NEMA Director General Mamo Boru Mamo, NETFUND CEO Samson Toniok, and Climate Change Directorate Director Dr. Pacifica Ogola.