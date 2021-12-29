KEMSA Board appoints John Kabuchi as acting CEO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board has appointed John Kabuchi to be the acting Chief Executive Officer.

He takes over from Edward Njoroge, the Operations Director, who had been acting on the post since last year when the CEO Jonah Manjari was suspended in the wake of the COVID millionaires scandal.

Until his appointment, Kabuchi was the Procurement Manager for donor-funded Programmes at the authority. He is also the chairman of the COVID-19 vaccines procurement and logistics committee.

“Kabuchi takes over from Edward Njoroge whose acting ceases with immediate effect as he resumes his previous role as Director, Operations,” the memo from the board reads in part.

The agency’s Human Resource and Administration Director Ebla Mohammed said the appointment follows a Board meeting which was held on December 20.

The Authority has been undergoing major radical changes after numerous procurement scandals that saw hundreds of staff sent home in early November and their positions declared redundant.

Reports indicate that officials from the military were taken in to help streamline the agency, in what sparked mixed reactions from leaders.