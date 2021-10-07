Siaya man kills neighbour for telling him he’s not good in bed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – A man was killed in Siaya County on Wednesday for mocking his neighbour that he was not good in bed.

The incident occurred in Yala, Siaya county where the victim identified as Marvin Onyango was beaten to death by George Onyango who is reported to have been angered by the remarks, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI has launched a manhunt for the man said to have fled after the incident.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that prior to the incident, the deceased had been mocking the suspect for being a Johnny-come-lately in marrying his wife, after what the deceased described as ‘being assisted by other men!’,” the DCI said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency stated that the suspect who is currently on the run, attacked the victim after he was angered by his comments that appeared to suggest that he was not capable of satisfying his wife.

“Angered by the heartbreaking slur, the suspect reached for the murder weapon and dealt the suspect a fatal blow, sending him sprawling on the ground,” the DCI added.

Murder cases have been on the increase in various parts of the country lately, with many attributed to stress.