Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

County News

Siaya man kills neighbour for telling him he’s not good in bed

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – A man was killed in Siaya County on Wednesday for mocking his neighbour that he was not good in bed.

The incident occurred in Yala, Siaya county where the victim identified as Marvin Onyango was beaten to death by George Onyango who is reported to have been angered by the remarks, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI has launched a manhunt for the man said to have fled after the incident.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that prior to the incident, the deceased had been mocking the suspect for being a Johnny-come-lately in marrying his wife, after what the deceased described as ‘being assisted by other men!’,” the DCI said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency stated that the suspect who is currently on the run, attacked the victim after he was angered by his comments that appeared to suggest that he was not capable of satisfying his wife.

“Angered by the heartbreaking slur, the suspect reached for the murder weapon and dealt the suspect a fatal blow, sending him sprawling on the ground,” the DCI added.

Murder cases have been on the increase in various parts of the country lately, with many attributed to stress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Police pursue robbers that held a Nakuru family hostage, forcing cash transfer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing a six-man gang that held a family hostage during...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

More than 50 percent of prisoners in Kenya vaccinated against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 –At least 50 per cent of prisoners in Kenya have been inoculated against Coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Wednesday. Dominik Stillhart,...

20 hours ago

World

Kisii politicians warned against transferring voters to other wards

KISII, Kenya Oct 6 – Politicians in Kisii have been warned against transferring voters to their preferred regions so as to boost their support...

20 hours ago

crime

Two suspects arrested over Laikipia shooting that injured 2

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting incident at Laikipia’s Sosian Ranch on Tuesday. The Tuesday incident left...

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta feted for promoting global trade, Africa-Carribean ties

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday conferred the ‘Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award by the Barbadian Government for...

21 hours ago

Corona Virus

Health Ministry says Kenyans may need annual COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The Ministry of Health has warned that Kenyans may need annual vaccination against COVID-19 because the multiple vaccines currently...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Monday Oct 11 declared public holiday for Utamaduni day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The government has declared Monday October 11 a Public Holiday for Kenyans to celebrate the first Utamaduni Day. Interior...

24 hours ago

business

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority unveils new digital platform to enhance efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 –Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) has launched a new digital platform to facilitate easier filing, processing and disbursement of funds...

1 day ago