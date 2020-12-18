Nairobi Speaker to assume Governorship ahead of February by-election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Nairobi City Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was set to be installed as the capital’s Acting Governor for sixty-day period following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

The Senate upheld Sonko’s impeachment by the County Assembly, sealing his removal from office at the end of a two-day impeachment trial on Thursday.

Under Article 182 4 and 5 a County Assembly Speaker assumes the Governor’s office where the Deputy Governor is unable to take over following a vacancy.

The law requires that a by-election is held within sixty days from the date the Assembly Speaker assumes the office of the Governor.

The Speaker is second in line after the Deputy Governor, in whose case the law allows service for the remainder of the governor’s term without a requirement for a by-election.

A Deputy Governor who takes over for a period exceeding half a term is deemed to have served a full term as Governor.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe however resigned in January 2018 citing Sonko’s lack of confidence in him.