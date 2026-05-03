DHL Kenya honours late Chairman Chris Kirubi, colleagues in memorial service

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — DHL Kenya has honoured its late chairman, industrialist Chris Kirubi, alongside former colleagues who have passed on in recent years, during a memorial service centred on legacy, loyalty and the people who helped build the logistics firm.

Family members, former staff and long-serving colleagues gathered at ICC Church in Nairobi to celebrate lives remembered not only for their roles within the company, but for shaping DHL Kenya’s culture over decades.

Family members, former staff and long-serving colleagues hold candles during a memorial service at ICC Church in Nairobi on May 1, 2026, honouring those who helped shape DHL Kenya’s culture over the decades.

Representing the Kirubi family, Robert Kirubi said the memorial was a powerful reflection of the people-first philosophy that defined his father’s leadership.

“My father may be remembered here as Chairman, but I know that title was never about position for him. It was about responsibility,” he said.

“Businesses don’t grow because of strategy alone. They grow because of people.”

“A moment of reflection. A gathering of hearts. Today, the DHL family reunites—not in work, but in remembrance of those we’ve lost and the memories we carry forward,” he added, as he paid tribute to departed colleagues, including Dr Chris Kirubi.



Robert Kirubi and his son during the DHL Kenya memorial service at ICC Church in Nairobi on May 1, 2026, honouring Chris Kirubi and departed colleagues.

He said Chris Kirubi’s influence went beyond boardroom leadership, describing him as a leader who valued trust, discipline and long-term commitment to people. Kirubi died in June 2021.

Robert added that the gathering reflected the enduring culture his father and other colleagues helped build, noting that their contribution continues to shape the organisation’s values.

Former colleague Mary Mueni also honoured departed DHL staff, reflecting on the enduring memories they left behind.

“Our stories are longer than we have time,” she said, highlighting the deep personal bonds formed over decades within the DHL family.

Veteran former employee James Gichuru Matindi described DHL as a lifelong family, recalling Kirubi’s hands-on role in the company’s formative years.

“Chairman Kirubi was part and parcel of this organisation,” he said, noting that his presence in team meetings and staff gatherings cemented his place as a central figure in the company’s journey.

The remembrance service underscored DHL Kenya’s recognition of its history and the individuals whose leadership and dedication shaped one of the country’s leading logistics firms, reinforcing a legacy built on trust, service and shared purpose.

Kirubi was one of Kenya’s most prominent businessmen, with interests spanning logistics, manufacturing, media and real estate. He built a reputation as a high-profile investor and corporate leader whose influence extended across multiple sectors.

His role at DHL Kenya formed part of that wider business footprint, where colleagues remembered him as an active figure in the company’s growth. While his legacy remains closely tied to Kenya’s private sector development, the memorial service reflected both his corporate influence and the personal relationships he maintained within the organisations he served.