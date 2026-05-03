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DCI Arrests Two, Seizes Narcotics And Illicit Brew In Narok Drug Bust

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects and recovered a cache of narcotics and illicit alcohol in an operation targeting drug trafficking in Narok County.

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In a statement, the DCI said officers drawn from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Nakuru and Narok apprehended Elizabeth Njoki Mukiri and Alfa Mukiri at Suswa trading centre following intelligence linking them to the illegal drug trade.

“Upon their arrest, the detectives seized 6 kilogrammes and 240 rolls of cannabis sativa, 30 litres of chang’aa, six cartons of second-generation liquor, and 20 packets of rolling papers,” the agency said.

The suspects were escorted to Narok Police Station, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

All recovered items have been detained as exhibits, police said, as investigations continue into the suspected narcotics network.

The DCI said the operation highlights sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and curb the circulation of illicit substances in communities.

“This operation serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drugs in our communities and the unwavering dedication of our law enforcement agencies to ensure safer environments for all Kenyans,” the statement said.

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