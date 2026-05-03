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Oburu Appeals for Unity of Purpose in ODM, Urges Leaders to ‘Rise Above Personal Interests’

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Odinga has called on leaders from the Nyanza region to rise above personal interests and unite, urging a renewed focus on cohesion within the party amid growing internal tensions.

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In a Sunday message, Oburu said the party’s strength lies in its diversity but warned that unity of purpose is essential to safeguard its future and relevance.

“As we take this day to rest and reflect with our families and communities, I want to share a message that has been heavy on my heart regarding the future of our great nation and our party, ODM,” he said.

“Our strength has always been our diversity, but that strength is only realized when we embrace each other. We can disagree on policy without ever disregarding our shared purpose and humanity.”

He urged leaders to prioritise collective interests over individual ambitions, saying the current political moment demands restraint and cooperation.

“To my fellow leaders, the season calls for us to rise above personal interests. We must forge a unity of purpose that puts our people at the center of every decision and the posterity of our party,” he said.

“Our primary goal should be a stable, prosperous, and cohesive party.”

Oburu further appealed for wisdom among leaders, stressing the need to prioritise the common good and maintain mutual respect.

“I pray and urge my colleagues in leadership to find the wisdom to prioritize the common good over individual gain, ensuring that peace and mutual respect define our path forward. Let us build bridges, not walls,” he added.

His remarks come a day after chaotic scenes disrupted a burial in Seme, where James Orengo accused the State of deploying “goons” and vowed that intimidation would not silence the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Orengo said the situation at Ridore Primary School became so tense that clergy were forced to cut the service short and proceed with an immediate burial to preserve order.

The incident exposed simmering divisions within ODM, with a section of mourners reportedly demanding that Orengo leave before proceedings could continue.

After Orengo’s departure, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga reiterated the party’s position within the broad-based government, dismissing claims of internal fractures.

“ODM is in the broad-based government,” Wanga said.

Oburu’s call for unity signals growing concern within the party’s leadership over internal rifts, as competing factions jostle for influence ahead of the next political cycle.

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