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Kalonzo Joins Leaders in Calls for Stronger Media Protections on World Press Freedom Day

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged continued support for journalists and media practitioners, saying his side stands with the press in defending freedom of expression and access to information.

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In a message marking World Press Freedom Day, Kalonzo said journalists play a critical role in safeguarding democracy by informing the public, often under difficult and risky conditions.

“To our media fraternity, we stand with you. We see you. And we will continue to defend your right to do your work freely, without fear, intimidation, or interference,” he said.

He praised journalists across the country for their resilience, saying their work remains central to accountability and public awareness, even in moments of political tension.

On the Gen Z protests of 2024, Kalonzo commended media professionals for their coverage of the demonstrations, noting that they continued reporting despite what he described as intimidation and attempts to suppress coverage.

“We saw your bravery during the Gen Z protests of 2024. Even when the government ordered the closure of media houses such as KTN, NTV, Citizen TV, and others for simply informing the public, you remained steadfast,” he said.

He pointed to constitutional protections under Article 34 on media freedom and Article 33 on freedom of expression, saying journalists must continue operating without interference.               

Kalonzo’s remarks came as other leaders and institutions also marked the day with calls to strengthen press freedom and protect journalists from intimidation.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa warned that journalists in Kenya continue to face harassment, intimidation, and occasional physical attacks, particularly when covering political events and protests.

“It is deeply concerning that journalists in Kenya continue to face intimidation, harassment, and at times physical assault,” he said, calling for accountability within security agencies and stronger legal safeguards for the media.

He added that journalists are “not adversaries of the state” but essential actors in democratic accountability.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo also reaffirmed government commitment to media freedom, saying press freedom and digital innovation must advance together.

“A free, independent, and safe press is the bedrock of democracy and digital progress,” Kabogo said, adding that the ministry remains committed to protecting journalists online and addressing disinformation without silencing legitimate voices.

In its World Press Freedom Day message, UNESCO said the occasion serves as a reminder for governments to uphold their commitments to press freedom, while also reflecting on the safety of journalists and media ethics.

The agency said the day is also dedicated to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Journalism shapes peace. Access to reliable, verified information is not optional; it is fundamental to building peaceful, just and resilient societies,” UNESCO said.

It warned that manipulated information fuels division and weakens trust, while free and truthful reporting strengthens accountability and human rights.

Across Kenya, media stakeholders have continued to raise concerns over growing risks faced by journalists, including harassment during protests and political coverage.

Despite these challenges, media practitioners have been praised for maintaining public service reporting in moments of national tension, particularly during elections, protests, and crises.

As the world marks World Press Freedom Day, leaders and institutions have renewed calls for stronger protection of journalists and safeguarding of media independence as a pillar of democracy.

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