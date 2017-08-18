Dafabet to award lucky Kenyans to watch Burnley play Arsenal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – One lucky winner holding a Dafabet Kenya account will be rewarded with a fully paid trip for two to watch the prestigious English Premier League match pitting Burnley and Arsenal at Tuff Moor Stadium, United Kingdom.

The lucky winner will also have an opportunity to carry along one partner for the life time experience in The United Kingdom for the match that will be played November 26.

The winner will be selected from a draw that one enters by depositing and betting on the Dafabet platform as frequently as possible in a promotion is dubbed “Twende Game” which runs till September 30.

“Kenyan football fans are in for a treat. This is just but the beginning of exciting times for local sports enthusiast,” Dafabet Kenya’s the Head of Business Development, Chris Harley, declared on Friday.

The announcement came on the back of Dafabet Kenya’s major enhancements on its products this week, the Price Boost and MoneyBack, with the start of European leagues.

“Europe’s top football leagues are back in action and what better way to get involved than with Dafabet Kenya price boosts,” Harley added.

“Our prices stand out of the crowd and fans can take advantage of not only weekly boosted odds on the Premier League, La Liga and other massive games but one can also take advantage of the fact that the they will be specially picked by our very own experts.”

Dafabet Kenya became the first Kenyan bookmaker to refund bets lost with their new MoneyBack feature.

“Moneyback offers can be considered as the punter’s paradise because one is free to bet without fearing the loss of money. This is one of the best offers in the Kenyan market, as you are requested to place a bet (in specific matches or events) and if you happen to lose, you will receive a full refund of your bet.”

The first event to get a MoneyBack was the Liverpool vs Watford game, where everyone who place a single bet on Liverpool to win had their stake refunded back into their bet accounts. “We felt that they lost unfairly, as the Watford goal was from an offside position.”

Benedict Ochieng’, a Liverpool fan was one of such punter.

“As a Liverpool fan we felt robbed but the MoneyBack feature gave me some level of consolation.” The El Classico midweek fixture also enjoyed the MoneyBack with all punters who bet on Barcelona to win having their stake returned as a free bet to their account.

-Dafabet Moneyback-

Dafabet Moneyback is where a punter fearing loss of money has a chance to receive a full refund bet for those who place single bets.

Dafabet Kenya offered Moneyback to punters in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw away at Watford with the Hornets’ last gasp equalizer appearing scored from offside position

El Classico midweek fixture also enjoyed the MoneyBack with all punters who bet on Barcelona to win having their stake returned as a free bet to their account.