‘Mission Complete!’ UEFA Champions League winner Origi announces retirement

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2026 – Former Belgian international and Liverpool forward Divock Origi has announced his retirement from football.

In a social media post, Origi said he has fulfilled his childhood dream and purpose for playing football, hence the decision to hang his boots.

“My purpose in the game is fulfilled. I lived out my childhood dreams, played on the biggest stages, won the biggest trophies. Grateful to God for all of it,” the 31-year-old said.

Origi further revealed that he is taking the next step in his footballing career, without divulging the specifics of the next stage of his life.

“To all my fans, the clubs, my teammates and my family: this will forever be ours. Thank you. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling,” he said.

Origi is the son of former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth and a nephew to ex-national team custodian, Arnold Origi.

He came to prominence in January 2013, scoring an equaliser for French giants Lille in a 1-1 draw with Troyes in a Ligue 1 encounter.

Highly rated and billed as one to watch, the then Football Kenya Federation (FKF) made overtures to the youngster who had his mind set on representing Belgium, who he was eligible to represent by virtue of being born in the country.

Replicating the same predatory capabilities that the Senior Origi exhibited in his heydays, it was only a matter of time before clubs would be falling over themselves to obtain his signature.

At the national level, he became the first player with Kenyan roots to feature at a World Cup, playing for Belgium in 2014 in Brazil.

He scored in the 88th minute of Belgium’s group encounter against Russia, earning them a coveted 1-0 win, which confirmed their place in the knockouts.

A prestigious move to Liverpool followed thereafter in July 2014, and the youngster would go on to enjoy a stellar eight-year stint with the Reds.

He proved to be a clutch player, scoring goals at crucial moments.

Out of the 22 strikes for Jurgen Klopp’s men, most notable was his second half strike in the 2019 Uefa Champions League in Madrid.

He also scored two goals as Liverpool completed a miraculous comeback in the semi-finals of the same competition, eventually winning 4-3 on aggregate against Barcelona.

Origi then departed the Reds at the end of the 2021/22 season to join AC Milan for who he struggled for playing opportunities.

A loan to Nottingham Forest soon followed but it didn’t get much better, thereby returning to the Rossoneri.

With no prospect of breaking into the senior side of the Serie A giants, Origi terminated his contract with Milan in December last year.

A career well-spent, it is truly ‘mission complete’ for Origi who has numerously spoken of his pride at being a Kenyan blood.

Fellow Kenyans will be waiting to see his next step; hopefully, he will be back to his roots to help grow the game in a country for which his father banged goals for fun.